E3 2021 Schedule: What's happening and when

The E3 2021 schedule is already filling out nicely, even though this year will be another all-digital event, rather than the normal Los Angeles Convention Center affair. The US association behind E3 has already announced a number of partners, with some of gaming's biggest names separately announcing their own events. Thus, the E3 2021 schedule is already bulked out since the E3 2021 dates were announced.

Ubisoft and Square Enix have both announced their own E3 2021 showcases, while Sony and EA have confirmed no attendance yet - although historically PlayStation no longer does an E3 showcase of any kind and EA runs its own EA Play event in the days prior to E3.

Other confirmed E3 partners for this year include Koch Media, Konami, Warner Bros, Capcom, and T2, so it could be we see more from them during the E3 2021 schedule too.

Here's the E3 2021 schedule as it stands so far, including our very own Future Games Show event on June 13!

June 12

Ubisoft Forward

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Time: 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST

Date: June 12

What to expect: Ubisoft Forward is happening again this year in lieu of a in-person E3 conference, which is the name for the digital showcases Ubisoft started when E3 was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year we'd expect to get some updates on Far Cry 6 and the VR Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell projects, along with Riders Republic. There may be more info on the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC roadmap too, but we've got our fingers crossed for an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 as well.

How to watch: Ubisoft hasn't confirmed the official links, but expect to be able to tune in via its official Ubisoft Forward website, YouTube, and Twitch channels.

June 13

Future Games Show

(Image credit: Future)

Time: TBC

Date: June 13

What to expect: Future Games Show is now into its second year, and while we're not ready to reveal any of the games that will appear in our next show, we're always trying to provide a platform for major releases and smaller projects alike.

How to watch: Via GamesRadar's YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch channels.

PC Gaming Show

(Image credit: Future / PC Gamer)

Time: TBC

Date: June 13

What to expect: The PC Gaming Show began in 2015 and is now in its sixth year, so expect some exciting stuff from our sister site PC Gamer. Previous games featured at the PC Gaming Show include Borderlands 3, Valheim, XCOM 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Warframe, Baldur's Gate 3 so don't forget to tune in.

How to watch: PCGamer's

Summer Games Fest

(Image credit: Geoff Keighley)

Time: TBC

Date: TBC

What to expect: Geoff Keighley's E3 adjacent extravaganza is back for its second year, and aims to offer game announcements and news over the course of multiple months. It'll start at some point in June, and also feature a special edition of Day of the Devs from Double Fine and Iam8bit.

How to watch: TBC

Xbox E3 Showcase

(Image credit: Xbox)

Time: TBC

Date: TBC

What to expect: Microsoft and Xbox have been confirmed as a partner for E3 this year, but no announcement has been made yet on when to expect the Xbox E3 showcase as yet. So consider this your placeholder in the E3 2021 schedule for now, until Microsoft give us some more information. But, we should expect to see some updates for Halo Infinite, something on Bethesda titles, and hopefully even something on titles a little further off like Fable 4.

How to watch: TBC

Square Enix Showcase

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Time: TBC

Date: TBC

What to expect: The Square Enix president has confirmed that the developer and publisher will have things to announce in June. In an interview with Nikkei XTrend, when asked what fans could expect in 2021, Yosuke Matsuda stated that “we are planning to announce [other lineups] at E3 in June, so please look forward to it”. Square Enix has already released Outriders and Nier: Replicant, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, and Life is Strange: True Colors still to come.

How to watch: TBC

Nintendo E3 Showcase

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Time: TBC

Date: TBC

What to expect: Nintendo skipped doing an E3 showcase last year, but has already been confirmed as one of the partners for the E3 2021 schedule. There's no word on time or date, but historically Nintendo has held its showcase on the Tuesday of E3 - so in this case may well land on June 15. But as this is a digital only affair, there may be some wiggle room.

How to watch: TBC