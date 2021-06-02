Ubisoft E3 2021: What to expect from this year's Ubisoft Forward conference

It's time to start speculating about Ubisoft E3 2021 announcements. Now that we have an official E3 2021 schedule for the month of June, the internet's collective hive mind is abuzz with theories, leaks, and predictions for what could be announced in the world of gaming this Summer. Ubisoft, like many other publishers, is once again hosting its own event this year, bringing back its Ubisoft Forward livestreams for a better look at its upcoming titles, alongside the reveal of a few more.

Below, we dive into what to expect from Ubisoft at E3 2021 this year, including the games that are almost guaranteed to show up, and the unexpected ones that could potentially surprise us all. As for when you can watch it, the Ubisoft Forward E3 event kicks off on Saturday, June 12 at 12PM PT/8PM BST. For help navigating more of the all-online convention over the next few weeks, be sure to check out our E3 2021 guide, which keeps you up to date on the latest information, including trailers, gameplay demos, and more.

Far Cry 6

Yes, Ubisoft just held its own event separately for Far Cry 6, but don't expect the publisher to ignore its biggest Fall release of 2020 during its Ubisoft Forward E3 conference. Now that we've seen gameplay, and have a confirmed release date of October 7, we can perhaps expect another trailer highlighting more of the story from this next iteration in the Far Cry series, hopefully with another can't-look-away monologue from Giancarlo Esposito's big bad, Anton Castillo.

Not much longer now until we'll be exploring the fictional island of Yara for ourselves, but Ubisoft Forward will likely offer a little more to keep us satiated in the meantime.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

First revealed back in 2019 with a very brief, CG teaser trailer, Rainbow Six: Quarantine has fallen off the radar at a time when its subheader has taken on a whole new meaning for planet Earth. Whether it returns to the spotlight under a new name remains to be seen, though Ubisoft has recently confirmed that it still intends to launch the Rainbow Six spinoff sometime in 2021 (hopefully when the real world is a little less… quarantined itself).

Set several years after the events of Rainbow Six: Siege, Quarantine has been described by the publisher as a co-op focused experience that blends Rainbow Six's iconic shooter strategy rhythms with new-gen alien body horror.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic is being pitched as Ubisoft's next big sports-action multiplayer title (think Trials Rising meets Steep), but the game has lost some of the buzz the first surrounded it when developer Ubisoft Annecy showed it off back in 2020. An extended look at real-time gameplay, showing off Riders Republic's various forms of adrenaline-pumping traversal, should help throw some wind back into the game's sails ahead of launch.

If you'll recall, Riders Republic was initially supposed to release Feb 25, 2021, before being delayed later into 2021 and we're excited to see how the game is shaping up with additional development time behind it. Speaking of, the announcement of a full release date and open beta trial wouldn't go amiss either, Ubi. Hint hint...

The future of The Division

Earlier this year, Ubisoft Massive gave us an update on the future of Tom Clancy's The Division universe, confirming future content for The Division 2, a Division mobile title, and a standalone new game from Red Storm Entertainment called The Division Heartland. It's possible that we'll get a peek at one of these three experiences, if not all of them, in a Division-focused segment of the Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Let's not forget the fact that a Division Netflix movie and official novel are on the way too; Ubisoft is far from done with this Tom Clancy IP, in other words, and the publisher's Summer of announcements will likely reflect that.

Something new

Ubisoft has a pretty good track record when it comes to unveiling new IP at its press conferences, and Ubi Forward events have been no different. Last year we saw the debut of two multiplayer titles in the form of Riders Republic and Hyper Scape, so perhaps we can expect the reveal of some more single player-focused titles this time around.

Alternatively, there's always a chance that Ubisoft has finally listened to fan demands for a new Splinter Cell game… or perhaps the show will peter out with a trailer for Just Dance 2021. For the sake of the YouTube comments, I'm praying for the former…

For more, check out the best RPG games to play right now, or watch our full review of Resident Evil 8 below.