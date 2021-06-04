Sony PlayStation E3 2021: What to expect from State of Play this year

The concept of a Sony PlayStation E3 2021 event is something of a misnomer, as the company has been distancing itself from the convention over the last few years, and its presence within the E3 2021 schedule is no different. While you can expect the company to show something over the following weeks of summer games announcements, it'll do so separately from the E3 convention, making it hard to predict what we can anticipate with regards to any PS5 and PS4 announcements.

That said, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart out this month, all eyes are on the future of PlayStation, looking towards the likes of God of War 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and other surprises we haven't heard about. With that in mind, a forward-focused State of Play giving us a better look at upcoming PlayStation titles, and perhaps even new hardware, seems likely, and we'll do our best to keep you abreast of the latest in our E3 2021 guide. In the meantime, here's what we think/hope to see from Sony PlayStation E3 2021 this year.

Horizon Forbidden West

(Image credit: Sony)

We may have only just got a 14-minute gameplay walkthrough in May, but Guerilla Games has yet to give us a Horizon Forbidden West release date, despite the upcoming PS5 and PS4 game scheduled to launch sometime later this year.

The Dutch studio promised an update "very soon" with regards to that missing info; could E3 be the time when we finally learn when the open-world sequel is coming out? It seems plausible, and here's hoping such an announcement comes alongside a fresh trailer, giving us more insight into the story and setting of Aloy's next adventure.

PS5 VR

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Having already revealed the controllers for its next-generation virtual reality headset, we have good reason to believe that PlayStation is ready to share more about PS VR for PS5.

This doesn't guarantee an E3 showcase, but we wouldn't be surprised if Sony presents a better look at upcoming PS VR games for the PS5, revealing how the new features of the headset and its controllers are being utilised by developers for next-generation virtual reality experiences. While a release date and price point seem like a stretch, expect PS5 VR to become more central to Sony's marketing over the next few years, and that could kick off this Summer.

Naughty Dog

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

We know that Naughty Dog is working on a standalone multiplayer spin-off to The Last of Us Part 2; a spiritual successor to the Factions PvP experience of the first game. We've also heard rumours that the studio is potentially developing a Last of Us remake, and perhaps even Uncharted 5.

With that in mind, it doesn't seem entirely implausible to wonder whether PlayStation's golden goose will show something over the E3 period this year, even if only just released The Last of Us 2 less than 12 months ago. Last month, Naughty Dog said it was "excited about what the future holds" for its new projects on PS5; perhaps we'll be getting a glimpse of that future very soon.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Sony)

It's been a while since we heard anything about the next iteration of Polyphony Digital's acclaimed racing sim series but, rest assured, Gran Turismo 7 is still in development, and scheduled to launch for PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022.

That puts it at the top of the list for an E3-style showcase, even if its genre isn't quite as broad in appeal as other flagship PlayStation franchises. Still, a deep dive into the game's new features, content, and release plans would be appreciated by its fanbase, while also presenting PS5 owners with yet another visual showcase to assure them that the purchase was worth the price point.

