Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantasy-inspired Borderlands spinoff coming early 2022

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a standalone game coming in early 2022, as revealed by 2K and Gearbox today as part of E3 2021.

The looter shooter is set to come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and just like other Borderlands titles, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will boast a story-driven co-op campaign for up to four players.

Tiny Tina's take on the Borderlands formula will have high fantasy elements like dungeons full of treasure, wild monsters, and an evil Dragon Lord. Tiny Tina makes the rules of this world, however, so expect her to change it whenever she feels like it - think of her as a twisted dungeon master, as the game is set in a tabletop realm.

The game will see star Ashly Burch return as Tiny Tina, Andy Samberg as the headstrong captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes as a rule-following robot, and Will Arnett as the evil Dragon Lord. Tiny Tina is your guide through this magical realm full of lovable misfits like the Bardbarian and the Fairy Punchfather.

"Wonderlands is a culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software towards a role-playing shooter set in a fantasy universe," Randy Pitchford explains. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tina Tina, as a new, full-featured AAA video game is a dream come true.

Gearbox confirmed just a few days ago that it would reveal a new game at Summer Game Fest, and leaks pointed to the game centering around Tiny Tina. The leak was pretty dead-on, revealing the working title to be 'Wonderlands' and claiming the game would be a Borderlands spin-off starring Tiny Tina.

This isn't Tina's first foray in the tabletop world, as Borderlands 2 DLC called Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep was in the same tabletop-style. And the website gave a clue in the official tweet announcing the game is called "Be Chaotic Great" which is a play on "chaotic good", a character identification in the Dungeons and Dragons Alignment System.

