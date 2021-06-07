Borderlands developer revealing new game on Thursday

Borderlands developer Gearbox will reveal a new game at the Summer Game Fest event later this week.

Just below, you can see the announcement earlier today from the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account, that a new game from Gearbox will be unveiled during the special showcase this Thursday, June 10. Right now, all the official information we have to go on is the "BeChaoticGreat.com" teaser website, which went live for the mysterious new game reveal alongside the announcement.

Prepare for the reveal of a new adventure from @GearboxOfficial and @2K during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on June 10! 🔥 https://t.co/tw2vk3KytM pic.twitter.com/lVmqBN8b8bJune 7, 2021 See more

However, there are already clues we can glean from this information. For example, as VGC first reported shortly after the announcement, the code for the teaser website appears to refer to the game itself as "Wonderlands," which itself was previously referred to in a leak detailing Gearbox parent company 2K's games last week.

In the leak, it's claimed that Wonderlands is a spin-off of Gearbox's shooter franchise Borderlands. Allegedly, Wonderlands will focus on Tiny Tina, a recurring ally for the player character throughout Borderlands 2 and 3, who is absolutely lethal when given basically any weapon and pointed in the vague direction of a horde of enemies.

It's also worth remembering where the "chaotic good" phrase actually comes from. Those familiar with Dungeons & Dragons might already know the descriptor as a character trait from the roleplaying game, and fans of the Borderlands series might remember that a previous DLC for the series focused on Tiny Tina in the style of tabletop roleplaying game, called Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. That's some pretty coincidental clues pointing to the existence of a forthcoming Tiny Tina spin-off game.

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait until we see what Gearbox has in store for us. The Summer Game Fest presented by Geoff Keighley debuts later this week on June 10, right before E3 2021 kicks off just two days later on Saturday, June 12. If the aforementioned leak - which includes mention of a Marvel XCOM game, details of NBA 2K22's cover athlete, and more - is anything to go by, it could certainly be an exciting time for 2K's franchises.

