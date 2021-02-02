Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War price guide - get the best prices and edition for you

If you haven't already, now is still a great opportunity to look for a great Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War price and bag your copy of the latest in the mega-series.

With the game now having been out in the wild for a bit, getting the best Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War price - even for PS5 and Xbox Series X - is a little easier than it has been. And there's plenty of reason to jump in as it's still one of the biggest games of the past year or so, of the cross-generational period, and of the now-current-gen launch (ish) window.

If you still need the appetite whetting, then know that that are two new spies appearing in the game, it will run at 120fps at 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the game will benefit from ray tracing too. Nice.

There are three versions of the game up for grabs: the Ultimate Edition; the Cross-Gen Bundle; and the Standard Edition. This at least makes it manageable, at least, but they do span the generational gap. That means you just need to be vigilant in selecting the right version that aligns with your console plans both now and in the near future - as we are all still planning on knowing how to buy PS5 or buy Xbox Series X consoles too if we haven't got them already.

Get the best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War prices

The usual group of retailers and sellers will be vying for you to choose them

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War prices - Standard Edition

If you buy the standard edition for PS4, Xbox One, or PC, then you will get exactly that and no more. That means no next-gen version comes with this edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War price - Cross-gen Bundle

This is a special edition that straddles the generations to cater for those who are eyeing up the next-gen game for when they get a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

US Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle

PS4 -> PS5

Xbox One -> Xbox Series X/S

UK Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle

PS4 -> PS5

Xbox One -> Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War prices - Ultimate Edition

The biggest of the bunch. If you go for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition, you'll get the most complete edition of the game and within it is:

A physical copy of the game

The 'Land, Sea and Air Pack' which includes three weapon blueprints, three operator skins, and three vehicle skins

The Battle Pass Bundle (this includes 1 Season Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips)

The Cross-Gen Bundle, an upgrade to the PS5 / Xbox Series X when they launch (more info on that edition of the game above)

US Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition

PlayStation

Xbox

PC



UK Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition

PlayStation

Xbox

PC



Getting the most out of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It seems obvious but the best way to play the latest Call of Duty instalment is going to be with as optimised a gaming setup as you can create. We think that means you'll want to aim for next-gen so getting a PS5 bundle, or an Xbox Series X deal. Or if PC is your gaming home, then upgrade your system to one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with.

This means, if you're wanting to play on this generation's consoles, you'll need to see if you can get lucky and bag a PS4 Pro deal or Xbox One X deal.

No matter what you choose, you'll need to see the action clearly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs. They'll enable you to soak up all the details and the rich vibrancy likely to be on offer.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio, or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider, but if you get any combination of these great quality items, your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

