Black Friday takes Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K boxsets down to their lowest price on Amazon UK

Two of the best Black Friday 4K blu-ray deals we've seen, the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy Ultra HD boxsets are both on sale for their lowest price ever at Amazon UK right now. The Lord of the Rings is down from £60 to £54 for a £6 discount, while The Hobbit is down from £59 to 51, taking £8 off the standard retail price. Not only that, but both boxsets include the theatrical and extended cuts, for those who want the grandest Middle Earth experience.

Keep in mind, prices could rise back up to what they were - we've seen the Lord of the Rings 4K boxset go as high as £75 on Amazon UK in the past, as the franchise remains a staple of home cinema libraries everywhere. Grab them while you can, if for no other reason than it's hard to think of a better series to enjoy on the upcoming long Winter evenings, making this a standout among Black Friday 4K blu-ray deals.

There's lots more to find here at GamesRadar+ to make the most of your movie night

The Lord of The Rings Trilogy (Theatrical and Extended Edition) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray| $60 The Lord of The Rings Trilogy (Theatrical and Extended Edition) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray| $60 $53.99 at Amazon UK

Save $6 - We've seen it cost more than £20 above this at times, so this makes these extended editions of the one of the greatest fantasy movie franchises of all time a definite steal.

The Hobbit Trilogy (Theatrical and Extended Edition) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray| $59 The Hobbit Trilogy (Theatrical and Extended Edition) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray| $59 $51 at Amazon UK

Save $8 - A low price on a big adventure that acts as a prequel to the LOTR movies above. The extended editions add hours of footage and the 4K looks really, really good.

If you're still looking for a great television to display all those gorgeous New Zealand landscapes, we can help you there.

