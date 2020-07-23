The best FAL Warzone loadouts: what are the best FAL builds to use?

Modern Warfare's unforgiving battle royale can feel a lot easier with the best FAL build for Warzone. A good loadout can change everything, and this versatile rifle can be your best friend in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here are the best custom loadouts based around the weapon so that you can call it in.

The Almost All-in-One

Barrel: XRK Marksman Barrel

XRK Marksman Barrel Optic: Canted Hybrid

Canted Hybrid Stock: Rubberized Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Factory 18 Aluminum Stock

The FAL offers an impressive amount of damage per round, and adding the XRK Marksman Barrel only serves to amplify that, increasing the damage range and bullet velocity, too. With much of Warzone’s battles played out over mid-to-long range, adding a Canted Hybrid sight allows for the FAL to serve double duty as an assault rifle or as a marksman rifle, meaning you can just as easily pick enemies off over some distance as you can in tight corridors.

While the gun’s single-fire nature makes recoil fairly predictable, a Rubberized Grip Tape never hurts, and a Commando Foregrip will counteract the grip tape’s reduced aiming stability. Finally, throw on the Factory 18 Aluminum Stock to ensure you can move at a decent pace while aiming. In terms of perks, we’d opt for Overkill to allow the use of an automatic weapon as your secondary. As good as the FAL is at mid-range and further (particularly with these attachments), it has quite the blind spot when it comes to close-range combat. As a result, we’d opt for either the MP5 or the MP7.

With that inability to counter threats in close proximity, consider opting for the Battle Hardened Perk. Doing so might give you the extra second you need to switch to your aforementioned SMG and start spraying. Finally, this loadout’s ability to strike from distance feels like a perfect use of Cold-Blooded - stopping them from seeing you before you see them.

The Run and Gunner

Barrel : 13.0 OSW Para

: 13.0 OSW Para Optic : Mini Reflex

: Mini Reflex Stock : FORGE TAC Stalker

: FORGE TAC Stalker Underbarrel : Tactical Foregrip

: Tactical Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ideal for players looking to rack up the kills, this variant of the FAL pairs the weapon with no stock to increase mobility, as well as a Mini Reflex scope to be able to clear rooms with ease.

Stippled grip tape means ADS is faster, as is aiming from a sprint, while movement speed is also boosted by the 13.0 OSW Para Barrel (although this does cause a bit more recoil). Thankfully a Tactical Foregrip does add a little more aiming stability.

In terms of perks, we’d opt for Ghost to stay hidden from UAVs and the like, Quick Fix to help aggressive play boost your survivability, and Tracker to ensure you’re always nipping at your prey’s heels.

The FAL Sniper

Barrel : XRK Marksman

: XRK Marksman Optic : Solozero NVG Enhanced

: Solozero NVG Enhanced Stock : FORGE TAC Stalker

: FORGE TAC Stalker Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Because the FAL is semi-automatic, it can be used as a stand-in of sorts for a sniper rifle. It’s also in many ways more forgiving than a sniper rifle, thanks to a quick ADS time and faster reload times.

If you equip the FAL with a Solozero NVG Enhanced scope, you’ll be able to acquire targets using their thermals. Pair that with a FORGE TAC Stalker stock and Ranger Foregrip to improve aiming stability, and you’re off to a great start.

With a Rubberized Grip Tape, you’ll bring the weapon’s recoil under control, too. Finally, the XRK Marksman barrel boosts damage range and bullet velocity, meaning you should be able to eliminate enemies with fewer rounds.

Again, we’d go for Overkill as a perk but consider packing an assault rifle like the M4 (with a silencer if possible), while Ghost remains invaluable. Finally, pick Amped to ensure you can switch to your other weapon more quickly if you come under fire.