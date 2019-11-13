Actual Black Friday deals are here! AO.com has started its round of tech price cuts early

Great news! AO.com's Black Friday deals area already here! With the launch from the online tech retailer, we can basically say the sales event of the year is a goer now. However, we aren't getting too excited as while there are price cuts at AO, from a gaming perspective, there's slim pickings thus far. We've picked out a few below though that you should consider, and if you're someone who is just ready and willing to pull the trigger and avoid the madness of a couple of weeks' time then you might be able to just hit the go button right now.

For example, if you've been eyeing up the in desperate need of a an All-Digital Xbox One S as a good second console or one to enjoy the Xbox Game Pass with, then you can get one from AO.com with FIFA 20 for a price of £269. We've seen All-Digital Xbox consoles for less than £200, so er, maybe save your money for now. Elsewhere, some highlights are on budget and entry-level gaming. If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal that'll get you a machine that's great for everyday use and that will be a competent gaming laptop (on lower graphical settings) then you could bag this ASUS Tuf FX505DT laptop for £719 (saving you £80) that comes with a GTX 1650 graphics card, or to pinch the pennies a bit further still, this ASUS Tuf FX705 gaming laptop that comes with a Radeon RX560X but with a larger 17.3-inch screen for £599 (a saving of £150) could serve you well too.

While these aren't blow-your-socks-off Black Friday offerings, they mark the starter's gun on the even that will be the Black Friday game deals in their entirety.

However, if you're holding out to see if prices really get smashed up and slashed on some premium models and tech, fair enough. Our hub for the upcoming Black Friday gaming PC deals will cover all things PC in the sales, and for Xboxs, make sure to keep up to date with the Xbox One X Black Friday deals.

Remember that there are portable powerhouses out there in the shape of the best gaming laptops. Check them out to see how the above models compare.