This sub-$500 Samsung QLED TV deal is too good to miss this Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a truly affordable Cyber Monday Samsung TV deal this weekend, then this may just be the deal for you. Walmart's latest QLED TV sales have the 2021 43-inch Samsung QN43Q60 for just $497.99 right now, which is $120 off the RRP of $599.99.

It's not quite one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's an excellent pick for gamers. That's because it comes with some incredible features that get you plenty of visual bang for your buck - especially with the sub-$500 price tag we're seeing in today's Cyber Monday QLED TV deals.

This 43-inch 4K set features Samsung's excellent Quantum Dot tech for vivid colors and clarity, while also packing in refresh rates of 60Hz. There's AMD Freesync support too, along with low input lag of just 16 milliseconds. It's dedicated Game Bar also gives you an array of tools to monitor your games, including your current refresh rate and input lag. That also includes support to switch between multiple aspect ratios including super ultrawide at 32:9 if that's your jam.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more Cyber Monday QLED TV deals just below.

Today's best Cyber Monday QLED TV deal

Samsung 4K QLED QN43Q60 TV | $599.99 Samsung 4K QLED QN43Q60 TV | $599.99 $497.99 at Best Buy

Save $122 - A delicious discount on this 43-inch Samsung QLED, which is a top choice for those looking for a sub-$500 4K TV with enough gaming bells and whistles to last.



More of today's best QLED TV deals

If the price above doesn't quite suit you'll find plenty more QLED TV deals from around the web just below.

More Cyber Monday deals

For more PlayStation deals, we're also rounding up the best PS5-related offers, which include everything from PS5 restock updates to Cyber Monday PS5 SSD savings, Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals, and all the way down to Cyber Monday PS5 headset offers.