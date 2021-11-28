These Razer Kishi controllers are a mobile gaming essentials and they're 40% off for Cyber Monday

Save big on iPhone and Android compatible Razer Kishi controllers with this Cyber Monday deal

Razer Kishi mobile game controllers are on sale for upwards of $35 off over at Amazon, letting you upgrade your mobile gaming experience at a major discount inn today's Cyber Monday gaming deals. The Android model is $35 off at $44.99, while the iPhone version is $59.99 after a $40 discount

Both of these Razer Kishi controllers are now at their cheapest prices ever in today's gaming deals, so there's never been a better time to enhance the feel of your favorite mobile games. The Kishi controller gives your phone a familiar and ergonomic grip that lends some welcome accuracy and comfort to your favorite mobile games, and among the many mobile gamepads out there, it comes from a trusted peripheral manufacturer. 

Razer Kishi controllers function much like a PS5 or Xbox Series X controller – you can even get them with Xbox buttons, for a price. They have clickable thumbsticks, those all-important triggers, and a nice D-pad. They also adjust to fit a range of phones, but be sure to double the compatibility of your device. 

You'll find both of these offers just below, as well as plenty more Cyber Monday gaming deals further down the page.

