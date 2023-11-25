These Black Friday gift card deals are the best present for the gamer in your life

Every Christmas, my family refuses to believe that all I really want is a gift card for the PlayStation store or Nintendo E-Shop. A present needs to be more than an envelope or a voucher code, they tell me. Now don't get me wrong, the presents they end up getting me are lovely, and I'm always grateful to receive them, but I don't think they realize that a wallet top-up so I can get a hold of the games I've missed throughout the year is quite honestly the best Christmas present I could ask for.

With the Black Friday gaming deals hourglass slowly emptying, I've scoured the digital shelves for you. If you're a mother, boyfriend, wife, or sibling, these Black Friday gift cards are the perfect present for your gamer loved one this Christmas. It may not seem like much, but letting them decide what they'll get to spend that voucher on can be the best gift of all.

Now, there are two ways to go about it - you can grab a Black Friday gift voucher from a retailer that you know sells games and gaming accessories, or you can find wallet top-ups for the platform your gamer plays on. If they play on a Nintendo Switch, a voucher for the Nintendo E-shop is what they'll need. If they have a PS5 or Xbox, those have digital stores too. If they play on PC, things are slightly more open, but you often can't go wrong with a Steam voucher.

Regardless, the best deals are below, and outside of grabbing a last-minute Black Friday PS5 deal, a Black Friday Xbox deal, or a Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, these can be some of the best value gaming discounts you'll find.

Black Friday PlayStation gift cards

PS Store $50 gift card | $50 $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - This Black Friday gift card will go toward anything on the PlayStation store, whether it's a game, a DLC, or even a PSVR 2 game. These really do make for excellent Christmas presents. Buy it if: ✅ You want to take advantage of PS Plus deals

✅ You're already buying something digital

✅ You're buying a gift Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't download your games Price Check: Amazon: $50 | Best Buy: $50



PlayStation Plus – $110 Wallet Fund | $110 $99 at Walmart

Save $11 - This deal from Walmart gets you 10% off $110 worth of PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds, which means you get a free $11. Buy it if: ✅ You play a lot of games

✅ You want to use (or already use) PlayStation Plus

✅ You want access to PlayStation Plus's huge library Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not interested in PlayStation Plus Price Check: Amazon: $99 | Best Buy: $110

Black Friday Nintendo Gift Cards

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card | $20 $18 at Amazon

Save $2 - It's not a huge saving, but a $20 voucher may be all your gamer needs in their wallet to get one of the year's best games. Off the top of my head, Dave the Diver and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood are two of the best games from 2023 and they're both on the Nintendo eShop for under $20. Buy it if: ✅ You only need $20

✅ You or your loved one plays on Nintendo Switch Don't buy it if: ❌ You'll need more to afford AAA games Price Check: Best Buy: $20 | Sams's Club $18.98

Nintendo eShop $50 gift card | $50 $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - A Nintendo eShop $50 gift card will get you pretty close to a fully priced Nintendo game. That'll basically bring down the cost of Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Wonder for whoever you give this too, regardless of whether or not the game is on sale. Buy it if: ✅ You're already going to spend $50 on eShop

✅ You're buying a gift Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't download your games Price Check: Best Buy: $50 | Amazon: $50



Black Friday Xbox gift cards

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | Mystery Starfield Collectable | $44.99 at Best Buy

You're getting a free selection of Starfield stickers and a case to match this Game Pass Ultimate bundle at Best Buy. This doesn't really save you any money on the subscription cost, but who doesn't love a set of stickers? Buy it if: ✅ The Game Pass library suits your playstyle

✅ You enjoyed Starfield

✅ You want to top up your membership months Don't buy it if: ❌ There's nothing you want to play on Game Pass Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 (no stickers) | Walmart: OOS



Xbox $50 gift card | $50 $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - Xbox fans can get their hands on some free cash at Walmart right now. $50 gift cards have been discounted down to just $45. That's a $5 saving of free money toward a new game. Buy it if: ✅ You're already buying something on the Xbox store

✅ You're buying a gift Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't download games Price Check: Best Buy: $50



Black Friday Steam Gift Cards

$20 Steam Gift Card | $20 at Best Buy

Annoyingly, I can't seem to find any Steam Wallet gift cards on sale for Black Friday. In my hunt for them, I did see some sketchy-looking ones on Amazon though. Watch out for those scams, folks! Here's a solid selection of values available at Best Buy though. Buy it if: ✅ You or your gamer plays on a PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You or your gamer plays on a console

Valorant $50 Gift Card | $50 $45 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you know Valorant is a big time sink for that special someone, a $50 voucher could go a long way to helping them add to their in-game cosmetics collection. Buy it if: ✅ You know Valorant is a favorite game

✅ You or your special someone plays on PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on a console

Black Friday retailer gift cards

If you don't want to go platform specific, you'll find a wider selection of gift card offerings at specific retailers. We've found the best selections down below.

