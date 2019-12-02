The best Razer Cyber Monday deals - the cheapest mice, keyboards and headsets

Razer make some of the most popular PC peripherals, with myriad colours and customisation options to get your set up just right, and exactly how you want it. This sales period and the Cyber Monday game deals that brings with it is the perfect time to look at some shiny new keyboards, mice, headphones and everything in between and get them at very reduced prices. So if you were looking to upgrade your gaming gear and set up then this Cyber Monday Razer deals round up is ideal for you: we've rounded up a handful of the best bargains and money off deals. There's not long left of Cyber Monday but it remains a good opportunity to pick up a late bargain particularly if you were browsing for a late Cyber Monday gaming PC deal.

It's not just mice and keyboards and headsets that Razer are famous for nowadays. Their suite of gaming gear extends well beyond some peripherals now and they make some of the best hardware out there. Their Blade laptops are some of the best gaming laptops money can buy, for example. But you can also get extra smaller items like customizable controllers, RGB-infused mouse pads and more to make your setup very Razer-y but also very fun and conducive to high gaming performance.

Cyber Monday Razer deals

Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard | just $99.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Featuring Razer Green switch tech, the BlackWidow Elite is one of the best planks going and this price cut bring it well into normal mid-range keyboard territory. A lot of keyboard for your buck here.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller | $92.99 at Amazon (save 23%)

If you're looking for something a bit different in your Xbox One and PC controller, then this is a fine alternative that will add a bit more flexibility and personality to your pad setup.View Deal

Razer Kraken gaming headset (2019 model) | $49.99 at Amazon

Distilling everything about Razer's Kraken headset range into one affordable mid-range model, the Kraken from this year is a great bit of kit and a really excellent headset for all gaming.View Deal

These are only a handful of the offerings from Razer, and you'll find other bits and bobs on offer at many of the usual retailers. However, if you area after some other gaming tech bargains this winter we've got you covered with our guides to the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals, Xbox One X Cyber Monday deals, and Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals.