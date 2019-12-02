The best Razer Cyber Monday deals - the cheapest mice, keyboards and headsets

Razer make some of the most popular PC peripherals, with myriad colours and customisation options to get your set up just right, and exactly how you want it. This sales period and the Cyber Monday game deals that brings with it is the perfect time to look at some shiny new keyboards, mice, headphones and everything in between and get them at very reduced prices. So if you were looking to upgrade your gaming gear and set up then this Cyber Monday Razer deals round up is ideal for you: we've rounded up a handful of the best bargains and money off deals. There's not long left of Cyber Monday but it remains a good opportunity to pick up a late bargain particularly if you were browsing for a late Cyber Monday gaming PC deal.
It's not just mice and keyboards and headsets that Razer are famous for nowadays. Their suite of gaming gear extends well beyond some peripherals now and they make some of the best hardware out there. Their Blade laptops are some of the best gaming laptops money can buy, for example. But you can also get extra smaller items like customizable controllers, RGB-infused mouse pads and more to make your setup very Razer-y but also very fun and conducive to high gaming performance.
Cyber Monday Razer deals
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" Full HD | i8-8750H CPU | RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,399.99 at Amazon (save $600)
This ENDS at MIDNIGHT PT. If you're budget is hefty and you can stretch to one of the best gaming laptops, then this timed deal at Amazon for a well-specced and quality Razer Blade is for you.View Deal
Razer Phone 2 | 64GB capacity | 8GB RAM | just $299.99 at Amazon (save $400)
This is an incredible price for one of the best gaming phones money can buy. Gaming pedigree runs in the phone's veins and that 120Hz Ultramotion QHD 5.7-inch display is just *chef's kiss*. View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)
High-Precision 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 16.8 million color combination customizable Chroma RGB color profiles and 7 programmable buttons.View Deal
Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse | just $50 at Amazon (save 50%)
If you prefer your rodent tether-free then the Mamba wireless variant is a great choice.View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard | just $99.99 at Amazon (save $70)
Featuring Razer Green switch tech, the BlackWidow Elite is one of the best planks going and this price cut bring it well into normal mid-range keyboard territory. A lot of keyboard for your buck here.View Deal
Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard | just $54.99 at Amazon (save $45)
If your budget can't quite stretch to the BlackWidow above, then this Ornata keyboard is a great alternative and still bags you a hefty saving.View Deal
Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller | $92.99 at Amazon (save 23%)
If you're looking for something a bit different in your Xbox One and PC controller, then this is a fine alternative that will add a bit more flexibility and personality to your pad setup.View Deal
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma gaming mouse pad | just $39.99 at Amazon (save 33%)
An often overlooked addition to your desktop gaming setup, a mouse pad is great aesthetically but also offers plenty of space to glide quickly and smoothly with your accompanying mouse.View Deal
Razer Firefly Chroma Cloth gaming mouse pad | only $29.99 at Amazon (save 50%)
Sprawling not quite as far as the Goliathus, the Firefly is a lovely mouse pad that still offers the gliding performance for your mouse and also that cool RGB edge too.View Deal
Razer Kraken gaming headset (2019 model) | $49.99 at Amazon
Distilling everything about Razer's Kraken headset range into one affordable mid-range model, the Kraken from this year is a great bit of kit and a really excellent headset for all gaming.View Deal
These are only a handful of the offerings from Razer, and you'll find other bits and bobs on offer at many of the usual retailers.