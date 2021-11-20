The best early Black Friday gaming deals you can shop this weekend

Black Friday gaming deals are landing all around us now that we're less than a week out from the big day. That means there are plenty of discounts for early deal hunters to sink their teeth into, from early Black Friday PS5 deals on PS Plus (12 months now $39.99, was $59.99, at Best Buy) to Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals offering up a massive range of cheap games and controllers.

If you're looking to beat the crowds, then, this weekend might be your last chance. Competition for the lowest prices heats up significantly next week as shoppers prepare themselves for the big day. After all, Black Friday isn't really about the Friday itself anymore.

You'll find record low prices in the latest early Black Friday Xbox Series X deals as well - grab the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller for just $99.99 (was $159.99) at Best Buy. Plus, we're seeing some excellent discounts on gaming keyboards and mice as well, with the Razer BlackWidow V3 available for just $89.99 (was $139.99) from Best Buy.

We're rounding up all the early Black Friday gaming deals you can already get your hands on.

The best early Black Friday gaming deals available now

Early Black Friday PS5 deals

Deathloop | $59.99 Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can save $30 on the standard edition of Deathloop right now, leaving us with a $29.99 sales price at Best Buy. That's a stunning discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is also $30 off at Amazon right now. It goes without saying - considering just now new this release is - that this is a record low price, so we'd recommend jumping on this as soon as possible.



PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - PS Plus discounts don't come around too often, especially since the price hike earlier this year. However, Best Buy can save you $20 on a 12 month membership right now. That's excellent news for anyone looking to top up their subscription or test the service this week.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Far Cry 6 is $20 off at Amazon right now, leaving us with the lowest price we've ever seen on the October release. If you've been waiting for that $60 MSRP to drop a little, then, this is an excellent offer.



NBA 2K22 | $69.99 NBA 2K22 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - NBA 2K22 has dropped to a record low price at Amazon this week, dropping down to $39.99 for the first time. That means those waiting for a discount before diving back into the series should take note.



WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD | $230 WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD | $230 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The WD Black SN850 is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market, and Best Buy has just dropped the price down to a record low $149.99. That's particularly impressive considering we haven't seen this stick go below $160 in previous sales. Anyone looking to upgrade their PS5's internal storage should take note of this offer.



Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Buy two get one free on games at Amazon Buy two get one free on games at Amazon

You can grab a free game when you buy two in Amazon's Black Friday gaming deals this weekend. There's plenty of value up for grabs here, but it's worth noting that your cheapest game will be free, so it's worth building out the right cart here. That's excellent news for anyone after the likes of Hades, FIFA 22, or Mortal Kombat 11, many of which are on sale in their own right as well.



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | $39.99 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Crash Bandicoot 4 doesn't tend to receive too many price drops on Nintendo Switch, so this $20 sales price is looking particularly sweet right now. If you're yet to catch up though, you'll also find the N.Sane Trilogy available for the same price.





The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - There's no need to wait for official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, GameStop already has Breath of the Wild at the $39.99 sales price advertised for later on this month.



Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59 at Walmart

Save $10 - We've been seeing the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at this price for a few weeks now, but it's likely this will be the best price we'll see this year. We've never seen the Pro Controller cheaper, and it's been on sale throughout most of the year so far.



Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe | $99.99 Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I's worth taking note of Best Buy's $30 discount on the Hori Mario Kart racing wheel if you're looking to take your Mario Kart 8 experience to the next level in today's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. You'll find the wheel available for just $69.99 right now.



Early Black Friday Xbox deals

Riders Republic | $59.99 Riders Republic | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Riders Republic is available for just $29.99 right now, thanks to a massive $30 discount in Amazon's early Black Friday gaming deals. Considering we'd only seen discounts just starting to hit $10 off over the last few days that's an excellent offer.



Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can save 50% on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning result considering this is such a recent release and has been avoiding price cuts in the few weeks it's been on the market.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Far Cry 6 is back down to $39.99 at Walmart this weekend, after briefly jumping back up to $49.99 earlier this week. That's excellent if you've been holding off on the latest release in hopes of a future discount.



Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset | $99.99 Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset | $99.99 $88.99 at Best Buy

Save $11 - The official Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset has been stubborn against discounts in early Black Friday gaming deals so far, which means this $11 saving is offering excellent value - even if it's just $1 off the lowest price we've seen. Amazon currently doesn't even have stock of these cups, so Best Buy's discount is particularly impressive.



Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $159.99 Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This is a record low price on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller, offering excellent value at just $99.99. If you've been waiting to grab a turbo charged gamepad, then, now's the time to take the leap.



Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller | $179.99 Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Xbox Elite Series 2 is been jumping around this price over the last few weeks, but this $40 discount is holding steady at Amazon right now. You'll have to move quickly, though, we've already seen this offer running in and out of stock at Amazon (there's currently a slight wait for shipping).



Early Black Friday PC gaming deals

Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard | $139.99 Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard | $139.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard is available for $50 off at Best Buy right now, dropping this premium deck down to just $89.99. That's an excellent price for Razer's click green switches and high quality build design.



Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset | $199.99 Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset | $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The Razer Nari Ultimate is one of our favorite gaming headsets, so grabbing it for $80 off is always exciting. You're getting full compatibility with PC and PlayStation here, thanks to a 2.4GHz wireless connection.



$229.99 Corsair K100 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The K100 comes with RGB lighting, ergonomic design, macro options and full integration with Elgato streaming tech, for those who like to game to the world. You'll find this impressive deck available for just $179.99 at Best Buy right now.



Asus Tuf Gaming | $320 Asus Tuf Gaming | $320 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - It's not everyday that you find a 165Hz gaming monitor at 27-inches for under $200, but that's exactly what Best Buy is offering in its early Black Friday gaming deals today. You're saving $120 here, with plenty of value packed into the resulting $199.99 cost.



MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The MSI GF65 is back down to just $849.99 at Best Buy right now. We previously saw this price on the RTX 3060 configuration earlier this month, but it was snapped up pretty quickly. That means you'll need to get in there fast to take advantage of such a heavy discount on an i5 / 512GB SSD machine.



We're rounding up plenty more Black Friday gaming deals throughout the whole week. We'd recommend you keep a close eye on Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more savings over the next few days.