The best Black Friday gaming deals under $50: save on PS Plus, Nintendo Switch games, and more

Black Friday gaming deals have officially hit the shelves now, but if you're after something a little cheaper to get the ball rolling we're seeing plenty of excellent offers under $50. You'll mostly find games at this price range, but there are certainly some fantastic discounts to choose from.

Black Friday PS5 deals have dropped Deathloop down to $29.99 at Best Buy, and a 12 month PS Plus subscription is available for just $39.99 (was $59.99) here as well. That's the best PS Plus deal we've seen all year, but hurry because we don't know how long this offer can hold out in today's Black Friday gaming deals.

If you're browsing this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to stock up your collection, you're in luck. We're seeing $20 off a massive range of the latest titles at Best Buy, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Maker 2, and Paper Mario as well.

Or, for some PC gaming accessories, check out this record low price on the super cheap HyperX Alloy Core membrane keyboard at Amazon. You'll find the full-RGB deck available for just $29.99 right now (was $49.99) in today's latest Black Friday gaming keyboard deals.

We're rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming deals under $50 right here, with further sales from across the web just below.

Today's best Black Friday gaming deals

Black Friday PS5 deals under $50

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 67% - This is an absolute steal for the amount of game time you get here, with a record low price available on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. If you missed out on the behemoth in the past year, this is the perfect time to pick it up for peanuts.



Riders Republic (PS5) | $59.99 Riders Republic (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save 58% - Skate, ski, and cycle your way through a whole host of environments - and do it for less with this handsome discount on Riders Republic. Considering this is such a recent release this is a cracking deal.



NBA 2K22 | $70 NBA 2K22 | $70 $26 at Amazon

Save $44 - NBA 2K22 has dropped to a record low price at Amazon this week, shaving over $40 off that $70 MSRP and hitting a much more manageable $26. This is the first time we've seen such a cost on the latest NBA title, so those waiting for a discount before diving back into the series should take note.



Deathloop | $60 Deathloop | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop is available for just $29.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning $30 discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $25 - Save over $20 on this PS5 edition of Far Cry 6, leaving us with the lowest price we've ever seen on the October release. If you've been waiting for that $60 MSRP to drop a little, then, this is an excellent offer.



PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This PS Plus deal is one of the day's standouts so far. Best Buy can save you $20 on a 12 month membership right now. That's excellent news for anyone looking to top up their subscription or test the service this week.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - This is one of our favorite headsets for PlayStation 5 and our pick for PS5 headset of the year thanks to excellent audio quality powered by 60mm drivers, so getting a big ol' discount like this ahead of the Black Friday gaming deals isn't an opportunity to be missed.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20 - Ratchet and Clank hasn't seen too many discounts since release. However, you'll find a $20 discount up for grabs at GameStop right now. That's perfect timing if you've been waiting for the right price before jumping into the latest adventure.



Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals under $50

Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy is offering $20 off a range of the biggest first-party releases right now - including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario: Origami King, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Mario Maker 2. That means there's some serious value to be found if you're quick, especially if you're looking to stock up your library with some classics.



PowerA Enhanced Wired controller for Nintendo Switch | $27.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired controller for Nintendo Switch | $27.99 $13.99 at Best Buy

Save $14 - Best Buy has this cheap PowerA controller down to $13.99 right now - an excellent price for a budget third-party controller for those larger multiplayer sessions. You'll find a range of discounts across the designs here, but this Mario White edition is among the cheaper options.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - Best Buy's latest Black Friday gaming deals can save you a little more than $20 on Super Mario Odyssey right now. Even though this was a launch title back in 2017, we still rarely see discounts on the 3D adventure.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you're after something a little more nostalgic, you'll also find a $20 discount on Link's Awakening in Best Buy's early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this weekend. We don't usually see this title on sale, so if you're looking to stock up your collection this is an excellent price.



Nintendo eShop $50 gift card | $50 Nintendo eShop $50 gift card | $50 $45 at Newegg

Save $5 - Use promo code BFFRDY33 to save $5 on this $50 eShop gift card, giving those who regularly pick up digital Nintendo Switch games a free $5. That's undeniable value for those who regularly shop on Nintendo's official digital store.



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Super Mario 3D World has spent some considerable time on the shelves now, but this particular title is still resistant to discounts. This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the 3D platformer, with a $10 discount that's only appeared a couple of times over the year.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $50 at Walmart

Save $50 - Other retailers have this Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit set at $59.99 on sale, but Walmart can save you an additional $10 right now. That's excellent news considering this peripheral hasn't seen too many discounts in recent months. Linked here is the Mario version, but you'll also find the Luigi model at the same price.



Black Friday Xbox Series X deals under $50

Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft

Microsoft's own Black Friday gaming deals can save you up to 67% off a range of digital titles. You'll find everything from Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy to Forza listed in here, with plenty of additional savings for Game Pass members.



Xbox Game Pass PC three month membership | $29.99 Xbox Game Pass PC three month membership | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon is offering $10 off an Xbox Game Pass PC subscription right now. That's perfect if you're looking to step away from the console for a bit and get some Windows time in as well.



Cyberpunk 2077 | $29.99 Cyberpunk 2077 | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Xbox Series X players were spared many of the launch embarrassments of Cyberpunk 2077, but if you've still been waiting to grab this title at the right time, Best Buy's $20 sales price on the Xbox One version may offer a good leaping point.



Riders Republic | $59.99 Riders Republic | $59.99 $25 at Amazon

Save $35 - Amazon is offering a massive $35 off on this Xbox copy of Riders Republic in Amazon's early Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. Considering we'd only seen discounts just starting to hit $10 off over the last few days that's an excellent offer.



PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Xbox Series X | $37.99 PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Xbox Series X | $37.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The PowerA Enhanced wired controller has just hit an all-time record low price at Amazon. That means you can pick up a spare gamepad for multiplayer for under $30 this week.



Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Guardians of the Galaxy is currently half price in Best Buy's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. That's a stunning result considering this is such a recent release and has been avoiding price cuts in the few weeks it's been on the market.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the lowest price going on Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One in its latest early Black Friday deals. That's excellent if you've been holding off on the latest release in hopes of a future discount.



Xbox $50 gift card | $50 Xbox $50 gift card | $50 $44 at Newegg

Save $6 - Use promo code BFFRDY34 to grab a $50 Xbox gift card for just $44 at Newegg, essentially nabbing $6 of digital credit for free. That's perfect if you regularly shop on the Microsoft Store.



Black Friday PC gaming deals under $50

HyperX Alloy Core gaming membrane keyboard | $49.99 HyperX Alloy Core gaming membrane keyboard | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is a record low price on the already cheap HyperX Alloy Core gaming keyboard - now down below $30 at Best Buy. You're getting a simple setup here, with no mechanical switches - but there's still anti-rollover, full RGB lighting and dedicated media controls onboard.



$39.99 HyperX CloudX Stinger Core | $39.99 $29.98 at Amazon

Save $10 - The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a great entry-level headset that will pair smoothly with your Xbox console, and sound great no matter the game. Savings on an officially licensed Xbox product aren't common, so snatch this one up while you still can.



EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse | $79.99 EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse | $79.99 $29.99 at Amazon US

Save $50 - 20 buttons on one mouse? It's practically a second keyboard, backed by fast response times, robust durability, and all manner of customisation options for the most friendly gaming experience.



Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Recon 200 from Turtle Beach is a really good option for those of you looking for a good headset that won't decimate your budget, especially with its integrated bass boost functionality. Grab this good deal while you still can.



Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 from Razer ranks as one of the best headsets from the manufacturer in years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative doesn't compromise on quality. This price drop is a steal, so don't miss it.



$42.97 Corsair M65 Pro Gaming Mouse | $42.97 $37.96 at Walmart

Save $5 - It's not an outlandish discount, but the Corsair M65 is a really good gaming mouse, with great precision, ergonomic design, and lots of customisation options to let you game the way you want to.

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - In its heyday the Razer Mamba Elite was one of the best performing gaming mice on the market. That means grabbing it for just $39.99 is an excellent move if you're after a high performing pointer that won't break the bank in today's Black Friday gaming deals.



We're also rounding up all the latest Black Friday gaming headset deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, and Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals for more savings on some of the year's hottest items.