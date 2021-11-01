Sony WH-1000XM4 deals drop to record lows with Black Friday price guarantee

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals don't come around too often, but Best Buy is currently offering an excellent price on the leading noise cancelling headphones. At $248, you're saving just over $100 and picking up the impressive cups for their lowest price yet. That's not all, though - My Best Buy members can also register their purchase for a Black Friday price guarantee, which means the retailer will then refund you the difference should the price drop even further during the annual sales. That means you're getting an excellent offer here, and one that won't be threatened by future Sony WH-1000XM4 deals later on in November.

Between impressive performance, intuitive touch controls, and new speak-to-chat functionality, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best on the market. While Black Friday gaming headset deals will likely offer better discounts on gaming-focused cups, those after some music-oriented headphones would do well to consider this early discount.

We've only seen this $248 sales price a few times in the past, with savings usually only hitting $279.99 in larger events. You'll find more information on this offer just below, with more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals from around the world further down the page.

Image Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy is returning to a $248 record low sales price on the powerful Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones this week. Not only does that beat the usual $279 discounted price, but you're also getting a Black Friday price guarantee as well: should this price drop any further during the official sales, Best Buy will refund you the difference - you'll just need to be a My Best Buy member.

