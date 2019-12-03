Snag Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for just $25 on Xbox One and PS4 for a deadly deal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice isn't an easy game - but snagging the GOTY contender at more than half off the original price is an easy choice. Right now on Amazon the game is only $25 for Xbox One and PS4, thanks to one of many great Cyber Monday game deals. If you've been interested in jumping into FromSoftware's latest title but hesitated because of sticker price, now is the time to jump on this deal. Listen, it's not an easy game, but you can't get too frustrated if you grabbed it for just $25, ya know?

We've seen Cyber Monday game deals come and go, and a game like this is a must-have in your collection. We've only ever seen this title on consoles go for as low as $40 before this Cyber Monday deal, and we can't imagine it'll last too long past December 2 (although some deals linger, most will be gone by December 6). Get on this deal fast, we promise you won't regret it.

If you're interested in samurai lore, giant snake monsters, and restoring your honor, you'll love Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It's dark, gorgeous, and challenging, and there's nothing quite like the satisfaction you get from defeating a boss. Keep in mind you'll die way more than twice (more like Shadows Die Ad Infinitum, am I right?) but it's about the journey. If you're having trouble with the game, we've got a handy guide for you right here.

So, let's recap. You've got a GOTY contender, an extensive guide on how to play it, and a deal that'll save you more than half the game's original listing price? Grab this deal while it's hot, before all the Cyber Monday game deals disappear.

