Save $50 on Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds ahead of Cyber Monday

True wireless earbuds are a fantastic upgrade for an active life, whether you're working out or doing chores at home - and an Amazon deal is chopping $50.84 off the price for what was already one of the best values in the category. The Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds are currently available for just under $70, getting you a highly rated set of earbuds that last for up to 15 hours of wireless battery life with their included charging case.

I have a pair of the Elite 65t's sister model, the Active 65t, which are almost identical in terms of features. I initially bought them as a gym companion for listening to pump-up music during strength training and watching Netflix while doing cardio. They're an excellent fit for the purpose - especially with the option to use the microphones to pass through external audio when I needed to hear somebody, then turn them back off to focus on my workout.

I was surprised to find I use them just as much at home while I'm doing chores. The right earbud works on its own, so I'll often keep just that one in so I can passively hear what's going on around the house. If I want to take part in a conversation, it's just a quick tap on the big button to pause whatever podcast I was listening to. I paid $190 for my pair back in 2018, and I've never regretted the purchase - picking up an extremely similar model for less than half that price is a big Cyber Monday deal .

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds (titanium black): $119.99 $69.15 at Amazon (save $50.84)

These are some of the best true wireless headphones out there, with great sound quality and a ton of ways to use them. They're worth every penny of their list price, so picking them up for just over half of that is a steal.

