Save $50 on Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds ahead of Cyber Monday

True wireless earbuds are a fantastic upgrade for an active life, whether you're working out or doing chores at home - and an Amazon deal is chopping $50.84 off the price for what was already one of the best values in the category. The Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds are currently available for just under $70, getting you a highly rated set of earbuds that last for up to 15 hours of wireless battery life with their included charging case.
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds (titanium black):
$119.99$69.15 at Amazon
I have a pair of the Elite 65t's sister model, the Active 65t, which are almost identical in terms of features. I initially bought them as a gym companion for listening to pump-up music during strength training and watching Netflix while doing cardio. They're an excellent fit for the purpose - especially with the option to use the microphones to pass through external audio when I needed to hear somebody, then turn them back off to focus on my workout.
I was surprised to find I use them just as much at home while I'm doing chores. The right earbud works on its own, so I'll often keep just that one in so I can passively hear what's going on around the house. If I want to take part in a conversation, it's just a quick tap on the big button to pause whatever podcast I was listening to. I paid $190 for my pair back in 2018, and I've never regretted the purchase - picking up an extremely similar model for less than half that price is a big Cyber Monday deal.
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds (titanium black):
$119.99 $69.15 at Amazon (save $50.84)
These are some of the best true wireless headphones out there, with great sound quality and a ton of ways to use them. They're worth every penny of their list price, so picking them up for just over half of that is a steal.
If you're holding out for those Apple looks when it comes to true wireless, we've got you covered with our guide to Cyber Monday AirPods deals.
If you're looking for even bigger audio, check out our guide to the best headphones.