Save $1,400 on a Razer Blade 15.6" machine with this Black Friday gaming laptop deal

If you’re after a fantastic Black Friday gaming laptop deal then this Razer Blade 15.6” laptop has a massive $1,400 off at Best Buy, bringing its price down to $1,599.99 from $2,999.99.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this machine, one of the best gaming laptops money can buy, both on general sale and among the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals - and with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and a 1TB SSD, this really is a spectacular saving.

With its 15.6” edge-to-edge display, theis machine’s colorful and accurate visuals offer a 1920x1080 resolution on a 300hz display, for a truly immersive experience, placing it high on the list of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Add this to its high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM and you’ll be smoothly running graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once to great effect.

Save $1,400 - Inside this 15.6 inch gaming laptop you'll find an Intel i7 CPU, an RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 16GB Memory, and a 1TB SSD. This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the best gaming laptops money can buy.

