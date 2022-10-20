Newegg Black Friday deals 2022: everything we're expecting this year

If you're hoping to snag some discounts on hardware bits and pieces this year then you need to be ready for the Newegg Black Friday deals. This retailer has been renowned for offering up hefty discounts on some of the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops.
Here at GamesRadar+, we are summarising our expectations for sales from Newegg's Black Friday deals along with all of the price cuts we saw last year so you're prepared when discounts start appearing.
In 2021, we saw hundreds of dollars off of high-end laptops and gaming rigs, along with further hundreds returned to you in form of a rebate. However, keep in mind you can also find price cuts on loads of different tech bits and pieces, including VR headsets.
If you want to make sure you're getting the best deal across all retailers then be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals.
When will Newegg Black Friday deals start?
Newegg Black Friday deals will be starting on November 25 this year. However, Newegg have been prone to offering deals out as early as a week in advance so be sure to keep an eye on this retailer.
What products will the best Newegg Black Friday deals be on?
Newegg sells a wide range of gaming hardware and tech but don't worry, we'll be highlighting all of the best deals on the day. If you're not sure what products we'll actually see then take a look below.
Gaming PCs: price cuts on machines featuring 30 series cards
Gaming laptops: discounts on laptops from brands like MSI and ASUS
Oculus Quest: headsets and a range of accessories are available
Nintendo Switch: discounts on the newest OLED model
What to expect from Newegg Black Friday deals
Newegg is one of the biggest gaming hardware and tech retailers and on Black Friday they usually go hard rather than go home with hundreds off of all sorts of devices.
Based on sales we saw last year, we're hoping for discounts on some of the newest machines including those featuring 30 series cards now that the 40 series cards have been announced.
Last year we saw $200 off of Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop - which brought it down to less than $1000. You could also get the Gigabyte Aero 15.6" RTX 3080 4K AMOLED gaming laptop for a whopping $800 off and an extra $200 rebate, giving you $1000 off in total. Newegg offers rebates often so if we see these occur this year then be sure to remember to send in for them to actually take advantage the Newegg Black Friday deals.
If you were thinking about grabbing a Black Friday Oculus Quest Deal then Newegg offered up some of those last year too, so we're hoping to see them again this year. You were able to get your hands on a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2.
Over the course of this year, we have seen Newegg offer up some decent price cuts to compete with sales such as Prime Day and Amazon Early Access deals. This makes us excited for the sales next months.
Last year's Newegg Black Friday deals
iBuyPower Slate Mono |
$900 $799.99 at Newegg
Save $100 - As far as cheap gaming PCs go, the Slate Mono gets a lot right with respectable specs and a fairly good GPU at the helm here. If you did pick this up then you likely would have needed to upgrade the storage - something to keep in mind, Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.
Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop |
$1,199 $999 (with $50 rebate) at Newegg
Save $200 - There was an RTX 3060 GPU hiding away in this sub-$1,000 gaming laptop deal at Newegg. That was excellent value considering you were also getting 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to make the most of that mid-range graphics card.
Gigabyte A5 X1 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy |
$1,799 $1,599 at Newegg
Save $200 - With a powerful Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, you were getting excellent performance for your cash here. Newegg was offering $200 off this Gigabyte A5 X1 machine, but even though that's a smaller saving, a $1,599 price point is fantastic value.
MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop |
$2,299 $1,799 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg
Save $500 - This was a particularly rare offer. While the MSI GP66 Leopard was down to $1,899 on the page, you could claim an additional $100 back with a rebate. That meant you were paying just $1,799 for an RTX 3080 machine. We certainly didn't see that every day back then, especially with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD packed inside as well.
Gigabyte Aero 15.6" RTX 3080 4K AMOLED gaming laptop |
$2,999 $1,899 at Newegg
Save $1,100 - The full saving was yours if you send in a rebate for $300, but even without that you were still lopping $800 off the price of this very impressive laptop. If you're in the market for an upgrade, this is a sure pick.
Nintendo eShop $50 gift card |
$50 $45 at Newegg
Save $5 - You could use promo code BFFRDY33 to save $5 on this $50 eShop gift card, giving those who regularly pick up digital Nintendo Switch games a free $5. That's undeniable value for those who regularly shop on Nintendo's official digital store.
