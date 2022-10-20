Newegg Black Friday deals 2022: everything we're expecting this year

If you're hoping to snag some discounts on hardware bits and pieces this year then you need to be ready for the Newegg Black Friday deals. This retailer has been renowned for offering up hefty discounts on some of the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops.

Here at GamesRadar+, we are summarising our expectations for sales from Newegg's Black Friday deals along with all of the price cuts we saw last year so you're prepared when discounts start appearing.

In 2021, we saw hundreds of dollars off of high-end laptops and gaming rigs, along with further hundreds returned to you in form of a rebate. However, keep in mind you can also find price cuts on loads of different tech bits and pieces, including VR headsets.

If you want to make sure you're getting the best deal across all retailers then be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

When will Newegg Black Friday deals start? Newegg Black Friday deals will be starting on November 25 this year. However, Newegg have been prone to offering deals out as early as a week in advance so be sure to keep an eye on this retailer.

What to expect from Newegg Black Friday deals

Newegg is one of the biggest gaming hardware and tech retailers and on Black Friday they usually go hard rather than go home with hundreds off of all sorts of devices.

Based on sales we saw last year, we're hoping for discounts on some of the newest machines including those featuring 30 series cards now that the 40 series cards have been announced.

Last year we saw $200 off of Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop - which brought it down to less than $1000. You could also get the Gigabyte Aero 15.6" RTX 3080 4K AMOLED gaming laptop for a whopping $800 off and an extra $200 rebate, giving you $1000 off in total. Newegg offers rebates often so if we see these occur this year then be sure to remember to send in for them to actually take advantage the Newegg Black Friday deals.

If you were thinking about grabbing a Black Friday Oculus Quest Deal then Newegg offered up some of those last year too, so we're hoping to see them again this year. You were able to get your hands on a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2.

Over the course of this year, we have seen Newegg offer up some decent price cuts to compete with sales such as Prime Day and Amazon Early Access deals. This makes us excited for the sales next months.

Last year's Newegg Black Friday deals

