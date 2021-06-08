New Warzone cutscene teases Stitch's involvement in season 4

Call of Duty Warzone released a new cutscene today, just two days ahead of the season 4 reveal. You should see the cutscene the next time you load up the game, though you might've seen it already if you've been paying attention to Warzone leaks in recent weeks.

The new Warzone cutscene leaked about two weeks ago, but this is the first time we've seen it in-game. The cinematic teases the continuation of Call of Duty Warzone's story in the lead-up to season 4, which is likely to go live sometime around June 16. Though we're about to learn a lot more about the next season of Warzone during its official reveal at Summer Game Fest this week , there seems to be a few story hints we can parse out from today's new cutscene.

As you might expect, Stitch and Wraith are up to no good again, and naturally they're none too happy about you saving Adler from their dirty, scheming clutches . You can hear the antagonist duo planning their next move - which seems to involve a mysterious "man in South Africa" - in the new clip, which will likely play a big part in season 4's story. Check out the new Warzone cutscene below, courtesy of Charlie Intel:

New cut scene cinematic video is playing in #Warzone when loading up the game today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WnWGGqq62pJune 8, 2021 See more

As for what to expect from Warzone Season 4 in terms of new content, expect some new guns, changes to the map (though probably not at the scale of the Cold War-themed makeover from the recent mid-season update), additions to the operator roster, and likely another limited-time event similar to the Adler intel event. Though again, we'll know a lot more about what Treyarch and Raven have planned for both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone on Thursday.

If you've been spending a little too much time in the gulag for your liking, definitely read through these handy Call of Duty Warzone tips to improve your KD.

