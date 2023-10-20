Did Loki just reference Ant-Man's family in season 2 episode 3?

Marvel loves a good Easter egg, and Loki has its fair share of them. From an X-Men reference to a mention of comics character Balder the Brave, fans have spotted a bunch of nods throughout season 2 so far, but there might be another super obscure one hidden in episode 3...
In '1893', Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) travel to the titular year to find Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes – a quest that takes them to the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. While the pair are wandering around, a sign can be glimpsed advertising one of the fair's attractions: a concert by singer Ferdinand Lang, accompanied by a German Military Band.
According to Screen Rant, and due to the fact that we first saw Loki and Mobius exploring the 19th Century in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the musician could be a relative of Scott Lang. We're not entirely convinced, though.
Sure, the production designers and art department probably decided to use the name because of its MCU associations, but Lang looks to be a real-life musician who has covered seminal works from the likes of Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and more. What's even more interesting, perhaps, is that his name is loosely linked to London's Festival Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, which could explain why he's performing in the fair's German Village.
So, what do you think? Mere coincidence? Or does Scott Lang have a great-great-grandfather we don't know about?
Loki season 2 is streaming now on Disney Plus, with episodes dropping weekly every Friday.
