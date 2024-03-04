That Superman suit leak isn’t real, and James Gunn is surprised you fell for it

James Gunn has responded to speculated leaks of the Superman suit now that the DCU movie has started filming, and he’s not impressed.

After production kicked off with an official first look at the Man of Steel’s logo from Gunn, some reported set pictures began to circulate online. These showed the new Superman David Corenswet suited and booted in blue and red, supposedly filming the movie.

Some discerning fans noticed some inconsistencies with the pictures, as well as some telltale signs that they were AI-created. However, director and DC Studios head Gunn has now put an end to the rumors, addressing a fan on Threads who asked if they were real.

"Let’s see," he replied. "Can the man on the left take a photo holding an amorphous black blob while looking through an eyeball on the front of his cap? Can the man on the right’s torso grow out of his right hip and can he be stupid enough to wear his pants with the drawstring in the back? Are David Corenswet’s hands made of wax without any bones or veins? And might Superman’s trunks be knitted with yarn? Ask yourself these questions and I’m certain you’ll be able to answer the question on your own."

Leaks have plagued Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) ever since it was first announced that Gunn was rebooting the superhero in a new movie. After denying a lot of casting rumors, Pearl star Corenswet was finally cast as Clark Kent, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie is now filming, and the actors shared a sweet cast photo and a video together to mark the moment. It’s due to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a new set of interconnected films in the DC universe helmed by Gunn and Peter Safran.

