Superman cast mark the start of filming on James Gunn’s new DCU movie with a wholesome video

Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) is now filming, and the cast has marked the moment with a new video.

Shared by Lois Lane star Rachel Brosnahan, the TikTok sees her looking at the camera as the Superman 1978 main theme plays. She’s then joined by a bald Nicholas Hoult (who’s already looking like his character Lex Luthor) and the Man of Steel himself David Corenswet who move their heads into the frame.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star also shared a perfect caption to go along with it: "A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar…" Fans were particularly excited to see the trio together on set, with a lot of love for Hoult’s supervillain look, which we had previously only glimpsed in a cast photo. Check it out below, and pay close attention to Hoult's choice of clothing: yes, that's a sweater featuring the Creature Commandos, the DCU's first project.

Director and DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed on February 29 that filming on the new movie has begun. Sharing the first official look at the logo on Superman’s new suit, he wrote: "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday."

Alongside the main trio, Superman’s cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. The movie is set for release on July 11, 2025, and will form part of DCU Chapter One, which reboots the world of DC on screen following the end of the DCEU. As well as new shows and movies, other 'Elseworlds' projects are still in the works too, including Joker 2 and The Batman 2.

You can also check out all the new superhero movies on the way and all of the new DC movies and shows we know about.