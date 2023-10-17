Invincible creator thinks Omni-Man could easily destroy The Boys' Homelander

You'd be forgiven for thinking The Boys' big bad Supe Homelander is an unbeatable opponent, considering not even Soldier Boy could take him down (though spin-off Gen V may have introduced a character who can).

But, according to Robert Kirkman, who penned the Invincible comics, there is someone out there who could destroy Homelander – and it's none other than Omni-Man.

Omni-Man appears in Invincible and is the father of the titular superhero. He has a seriously strong power set, including super-strength and super-speed. In short, he's an incredibly formidable foe.

"I've actually talked to [The Boys executive producers] Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg about this, and they have conceded that Homelander is significantly less powerful than Omni-Man and that Omni-Man would trash Homelander easily, easily," Kirkman said in a video shared earlier this year by Skybound, which is doing the rounds online again.

As for whether Invincible, AKA Mark Grayson, could best Homelander, Kirkman had more thoughts. "Early series Invincible, I think he would definitely have a hard time fighting Homelander," he revealed. "Just because, while Homelander might have less strength, he's got more of the Superman power set, let's just say that. So, I think Invincible would definitely have a hard time with him, especially early on in his career because Homelander is a seasoned superhero pro. Also not going to hesitate going to a violent place, whereas Mark might."

But, a more mature Invincible would come out on top, according to Kirkman. "Blue costume Invincible would trash Homelander," he added.

Invincible season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video this November 3, while you can catch The Boys spin-off Gen V dropping weekly on the streamer now. For even more on Gen V, check out our deep dives on: