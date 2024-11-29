This 4K 144Hz monitor with the same coating as your phone is down to a record low price, and I've never used a display quite like it

Prior to trying out the Dough Spectrum One, I wasn't quite sure why you'd add Gorilla Glass to a 4K gaming monitor. In my mind, opting for the same material used to make your phone display wouldn't really add much, but it turns it's an excellent way to give your visuals a glossy glow up. So, when I spotted it for $250 less than usual, I knew it was worth shouting about this Black Friday.

If you take a digital wander over to Amazon, you'll find the Dough Spectrum One 27-inch with Gorilla Glass for just $549.99. At full price, you'll have to fork out $799 for the premium panel, so it's safe to say this is a delicious Black Friday gaming monitor deal. Previous discounts have only managed to take it to the $600 mark, but this is why we wait for big sales to grab new screens, isn't it?

I'm going to get into why the Gorilla Glass version specifically is a strong best gaming monitor contender, but there are alternative offers if that's not your jam. If you'd rather stick with an ordinary glossy coating, the original Spectrum One is also down to $449.99 from $699.99, and it comes with most of the same bells and whistles.

Dough Spectrum One 27-inch (Gorilla Glass) | $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $ - Now with $250 off, you can grab the Gorilla Glass version of the Dough Spectrum One for under $550. It normally only manages to drop to $600 with discounts applied, but Black Friday has made good with an extra $50 taken off the monitor's MSRP. Buy it if:

✅ You want a 4K display

✅ You're looking for poppin' visuals

✅ You've got a handheld PC Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer an OLED screen

❌ You need something larger Price check: Best Buy $549.99 | Walmart $799.99

Should you buy the Dough Spectrum One?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've tested plenty of 4K 144Hz monitors throughout the years, but the Dough Spectrum One adds something special into the mix. Again, I wouldn't have ever thought using Gorilla Glass would do much in terms of fidelity, but the glossy coating provides the UHD panel with even more of a punch than its rivals.

The game I'd pick to best explain the Spectrum One's enhanced Gorilla Glass visuals has to be Baldur's Gate 3, as switching from a regular IPS display to Dough's panel was a sight to behold. The first thing I picked up on was that the RPG's vast amount of text and icons popped, producing a similar effect to reading a physical D&D handbook.

Colors and contrast are also enhanced thanks to the Gorilla Glass screen too, and there's honestly not much of a gap between the IPS version and the newer Dough Spectrum Black OLED model. The latter display still has an edge, so it is worth picking up while its also down to $799.99 if you're aiming for OLED specifically. Would I personally pay the extra having tried both? Perhaps not with the current Black Friday 4K monitor deal on the table.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Fidelity aside, the Spectrum One is offers up respectable 144Hz panel speeds too, making it a nice choice for some casual shooter shenanigans. Now that 4K 240Hz screens are becoming a norm, there are screens like the LG UltraGear LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B that'll benefit FPS game fans that tiny bit more. That screen can even switch to 1080p 480Hz if you're aiming for competitive performance, but you'll naturally pay more for such super powers.

Those of you with a handheld have something to gain from the Spectrum One too, as it effectively has a Steam Deck dock built in thanks to its 100W USB-C hub. Little extras like that serve as a nice high-spec cherry on top, as I've used excellent panels like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 that skip out on additional features.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

One of the only things that really irritates me about Dough monitors is that they don't come with a stand. The company claims this provides players with a choice by not forcing you to pay for a pedestal if you're using a monitor arm anyway. But, as someone who likes to pop screens on my gaming desk, it's a pain in the butt, even if there are bundles with it included (Best Buy has the OG matte version for $449.99 all in). Alternatively, there's also VESA compatible options for just $14.99, which feels like a nice cheap workaround.

While there are cheaper 4K monitors out there this Black Friday, I would recommend the Dough Spectrum One to players looking for visuals that pop. Its current discount places it in the same ballpark as many other premium monitors with the same panel specs, and now that the range is available at major retailers, you'll want to consider the brand alongside some of the big names out there.

Searching for bigger screens? Swing by Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday 75-inch TV deals for extra-large display discounts. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday curved monitor deals if you want desktop immersion.