Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect

I'm currently sat next to a bright window, and the brighter days are making me miss the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6. Excellent anti-glare properties aren't the only trick up the 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor's sleeve, but the 1440p panel will shrug off reflections and distractions like no other display before it. You could say that makes its current 30% off Amazon Big Spring Deal even more fitting since it's going to work harder to provide punchy visuals in the months ahead.

Down to $549 from $799.99 at Amazon, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) has only reached this low once before. That was in the weeks between February and March, and it normally likes to only drop to the $600 mark before making its way to full price again. However, it's worth highlighting that this specific QD-OLED variant hasn't been in the best gaming monitor race long, and if you've gone hunting for G6 deals before now, you'll likely have come across the G60SD 360Hz version that's currently sitting at $699.99 (was $899) in the sale.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) 27-inch | $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - The QD-OLED G6 is relatively fresh to the scene, but it still finds itself over 30% cheaper thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale. Since December, it has only dropped under $550 once before, and it looks set to leap back up to full price next chance it gets.

✅ Your desk is next to a bright window

✅ You appreciate vivid colors Don't buy it if: ❌ You want faster than 240Hz

❌ You've got a high end PC

❌ You almost always play in the dark Price check: Samsung $549.99 | Best Buy $549.99

I spent last summer testing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, and I was sceptical over whether it could cut through sunny conditions. I live in Scotland, and while I could just close the blinds and bask in the glow of gaming monitors in darkness, it feels wrong to not enjoy the nice whether while it's around. Thankfully, this particular screen is practically built to stand up to all lighting conditions using its exceptional anti-glare coating, in turn helping its OLED panel shine even brighter.

I want to reiterate that the newer G61SD does switch things up a little compared to the G60SD I tested last year. Notably, this is a 240Hz screen rather than 360Hz, which is a bit of a bummer if you want to boost fps in shooters like Overwatch 2. Having played in dozens of screens armed with both refresh rates, I'd say it's not going to feel drastically different in more scenarios. But since 1440p screens like the Sony Inzone M10S are now pushing the speed bar to 480Hz, you might want to aim for something faster.

I also want to stress that while Samsung says the G61SD is a "QD-OLED" monitor, it's pretty different from contenders like the Alienware AW2725Q. For starters, its screen is completely matte, whereas Quantum Dot panels normally use some sort of glossy coating that ties in with the way the tech reflects light. In turn, the G6 also doesn't come with most of the caveats associated with that panel type, like a blueish tinge to black visuals, and it really feels more like a WOLED panel on par with the LG Ultragear 32GS95UE-B in use.

QD-OLED can mean a lot of things, and I noticed today that Samsung is now using the term on its G60SD product pages. When the screen first launched, it was advertised as boasting a vanilla OLED panel, but since the screen maker only uses Quantum Dot panels, it makes sense that it is now using the full term within its specs. I can see why it originally avoided using the phrase since the matte anti-glare coating does make it look more like a non-QD display, but it's still worth breaking down what it all means.

One of the only drawbacks of the OLED G6 is its lack of additional features. It's not the only screen in this price range to skip on things like a USB-C hub for your gaming handheld or built-in speakers, but I do miss both when they're not there. The latter does make using the 1440p display as a PS5 monitor a bit tricker since you'll need to provide your own audio, so keep that in mind if you like to play on multiple systems.

For the right price, I wouldn't look past the Odyssey G6 and its unique anti-glare properties. I've yet to try out a OLED screen that tackles reflections quite as well as this model, and the 27-inch screen is going to feel more premium than its current $549 price tag. If you'd rather invest in something a little faster, I'd consider spending a little more on the 360Hz version or waiting for more discounts later this year. But, both models are going to add versatile visuals to your setup that will look fantastic come rain or shine.

