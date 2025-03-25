Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect

Deals
By published

The Odyssey OLED G6 is built for bright days.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'm currently sat next to a bright window, and the brighter days are making me miss the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6. Excellent anti-glare properties aren't the only trick up the 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor's sleeve, but the 1440p panel will shrug off reflections and distractions like no other display before it. You could say that makes its current 30% off Amazon Big Spring Deal even more fitting since it's going to work harder to provide punchy visuals in the months ahead.

Down to $549 from $799.99 at Amazon, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) has only reached this low once before. That was in the weeks between February and March, and it normally likes to only drop to the $600 mark before making its way to full price again. However, it's worth highlighting that this specific QD-OLED variant hasn't been in the best gaming monitor race long, and if you've gone hunting for G6 deals before now, you'll likely have come across the G60SD 360Hz version that's currently sitting at $699.99 (was $899) in the sale.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) 27-inch | $799.99$549.99 at AmazonSave $250 -

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) 27-inch | $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon
Save $250 - The QD-OLED G6 is relatively fresh to the scene, but it still finds itself over 30% cheaper thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale. Since December, it has only dropped under $550 once before, and it looks set to leap back up to full price next chance it gets.

Buy it if:

✅ You play PC games at 1440p
✅ Your desk is next to a bright window
✅ You appreciate vivid colors

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want faster than 240Hz
❌ You've got a high end PC
❌ You almost always play in the dark

Price check: Samsung $549.99 | Best Buy $549.99

View Deal

I spent last summer testing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, and I was sceptical over whether it could cut through sunny conditions. I live in Scotland, and while I could just close the blinds and bask in the glow of gaming monitors in darkness, it feels wrong to not enjoy the nice whether while it's around. Thankfully, this particular screen is practically built to stand up to all lighting conditions using its exceptional anti-glare coating, in turn helping its OLED panel shine even brighter.

Image 1 of 3
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 with Astarion from Balder's Gate 3 on screen
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I want to reiterate that the newer G61SD does switch things up a little compared to the G60SD I tested last year. Notably, this is a 240Hz screen rather than 360Hz, which is a bit of a bummer if you want to boost fps in shooters like Overwatch 2. Having played in dozens of screens armed with both refresh rates, I'd say it's not going to feel drastically different in more scenarios. But since 1440p screens like the Sony Inzone M10S are now pushing the speed bar to 480Hz, you might want to aim for something faster.

I also want to stress that while Samsung says the G61SD is a "QD-OLED" monitor, it's pretty different from contenders like the Alienware AW2725Q. For starters, its screen is completely matte, whereas Quantum Dot panels normally use some sort of glossy coating that ties in with the way the tech reflects light. In turn, the G6 also doesn't come with most of the caveats associated with that panel type, like a blueish tinge to black visuals, and it really feels more like a WOLED panel on par with the LG Ultragear 32GS95UE-B in use.

Image 1 of 3
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 with Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay on screen
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

QD-OLED can mean a lot of things, and I noticed today that Samsung is now using the term on its G60SD product pages. When the screen first launched, it was advertised as boasting a vanilla OLED panel, but since the screen maker only uses Quantum Dot panels, it makes sense that it is now using the full term within its specs. I can see why it originally avoided using the phrase since the matte anti-glare coating does make it look more like a non-QD display, but it's still worth breaking down what it all means.

One of the only drawbacks of the OLED G6 is its lack of additional features. It's not the only screen in this price range to skip on things like a USB-C hub for your gaming handheld or built-in speakers, but I do miss both when they're not there. The latter does make using the 1440p display as a PS5 monitor a bit tricker since you'll need to provide your own audio, so keep that in mind if you like to play on multiple systems.

For the right price, I wouldn't look past the Odyssey G6 and its unique anti-glare properties. I've yet to try out a OLED screen that tackles reflections quite as well as this model, and the 27-inch screen is going to feel more premium than its current $549 price tag. If you'd rather invest in something a little faster, I'd consider spending a little more on the 360Hz version or waiting for more discounts later this year. But, both models are going to add versatile visuals to your setup that will look fantastic come rain or shine.

Still searching for the perfect screen? Swing by the best 4K monitors for gaming and best curved monitors for more options. You'll also want to peek at the best gaming TV models if you need a living room display.

TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
KTC G27P6 gaming monitor with green Kiki&#039;s Delivery Service wallpaper on screen sitting on woodgrain desk
I've spent hours on end playing shooters on this 27-inch 240Hz OLED monitor, and it's well worth grabbing for under $600
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
27-inch Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor with Overwatch 2 character select screen displayed and Pharah selected
I had a blast playing shooters on this 1440p OLED monitor designed by esports players, and now it's cheaper than ever
Alienware AW3225QF monitor with glowing outline and navy backdrop with orange plus symbols
I'm thrilled to see this 32-inch Alienware 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor back down to its lowest price, but it's not for everyone
27-inch KTC G27P6 OLED monitor on desk next to plant with Tomb Raider Trilogy gameplay on screen
My favorite affordable OLED monitor is back under $500, and it's honestly just as good as branded screens
Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 monitor with Spyro the Dragon gameplay on screen
My favorite 42-inch PS5 monitor has dropped to its Black Friday price, and it's not even a Presidents Day deal
Latest in TVs & Monitors
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
LG OLED G4 gaming TV sitting on black TV bench with sleeping Kirby plush on left and mini PC on right featuring clip from Prey with main character Naru on screen.
Yes, I know the LG OLED G5 just arrived, but it has sent the 144Hz G4 down to an irresistible record-low price
LG OLED G5 mounted on wall with chimpanzee on screen and coffee table with tea pot and popcorn on top.
LG OLED G5 TV pre-orders just arrived, but you'll get it a lot earlier in the UK
Alienware AW2725Q gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant with Marvel Rivals on screen and Invisible Woman selected on character screen.
Alienware AW2725Q review: “I dare you to try and spot this QD-OLED 4K monitor’s pixels”
Latest in Deals
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Image of the Pokemon Go Plus + mobile accessory on a light green GamesRadar background.
Woot just dropped the price of the Pokemon Go Plus + and I've suddenly got the urge to make it my personality again
PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together, the very hard-to-find new set
More about tvs monitors
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.

I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.

My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"
See more latest
Most Popular
Image of the Pokemon Go Plus + mobile accessory on a light green GamesRadar background.
Woot just dropped the price of the Pokemon Go Plus + and I've suddenly got the urge to make it my personality again
PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together, the very hard-to-find new set
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Image of the PS5 box art for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, and Jedi Survivor, with a blue GamesRadar background.
These PS5 game deals at Best Buy are going to force me to clear some shelf space
Black Friday PS5 deals
The best Black Friday PS5 deals 2025: what to expect from this year's sale
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2025: what we expect from this year's sale