The Amazon Spring Sale has a portable monitor for under $70, and it's begging to meet my Steam Deck

As a bit of a Steam Deck nerd, I've been recently hunting for portable monitors for the handheld whenever sale events arise. Since Amazon is currently holding its Big Spring Sale, I figured I'd have a rummage and see if I could find a model that's well suited to the portable PC's specs. I've ended up finding super affordable portable PC panel.

KYY's 15.6-inch 1080p IPS portable monitor is down to $69.99 from $99.99 at Amazon. Not only is that a record-low price for the lightweight screen, but it's also just pleasantly cheap for a versatile display that will hook up to the best gaming handheld options, laptops, and even gaming phones using USB-C. It's even got mini HDMI, just in case you decide to bring your PS5 with you into the wilderness when you decide you've had enough of modern life.

Unlike some other best portable monitor contenders out there, KYY's IPS panel also comes with a folio case. That will save you paying extra for something to protect the screen so you can pop it in your backpack. 15.6-inch sleeves would otherwise add quite a bit of bulk to those panels, so I like that this display has a form fitting cover that keeps the whole thing protected.

Should you buy a portable monitor for your Steam Deck?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I test the best gaming monitors and handhelds for a living, so you can see why I'd feel inclined to pair portable panels with devices like the Steam Deck. I'm pretty into the idea of being able to whack together makeshift travel setups for playing games in a console-style fashion, and that's exactly what travel-friendly screens can help you achieve.

As for what that setup actually looks like, my approach normally involves hooking up the Steam Deck OLED to a portable monitor directly using USB-C. Using a single cable is ideal for shorter sessions since it'll normally mean using the handheld's battery, so I'd still consider using a Steam Deck dock if you want to keep everything powered up and use extra peripherals. That said, there are models that will provide Power Delivery abilities, meaning you can power both the screen and your portable PC at once.

At the cheaper end of the scale, most portable monitors like the Verbatim Portable Touchscreen offer up a similar 1080p 60Hz IPS experience. Yes, that's slightly underwhelming compared to most desktop screens these days, but since handhelds like the Steam Deck are built to be hitting FHD resolutions at 60fps max in modern releases, it's actually a sensible spec-fit. Plus, if you go with something like the KYY model above, you'll even get a set of built-in speakers that will make playing games on a larger screen quick and easy.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Spending more on a portable monitor will grant you access to higher specs. Some models come with refresh rates that'll put your desktop screen to shame, where others focus on having a built-in battery and other travel related features. There are even massive 24-inch panels like the UPerfect UMAX (down to $379.99 from $449.99 at Amazon right now) that are technically still "portable" but offer up something much larger with QHD abilities.

While I enjoy finding creative ways to extend handheld gaming PC screens, not everyone will benefit from picking up a portable monitor for the Steam Deck. If you can't really see yourself kicking back with a controller playing games on a low-spec machine away from home, then you're probably better off just sticking with the portable's built in screen. You can always just prop the device up if you fancy going hands-free instead.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'm also wary that those of you playing on an OLED handheld specifically will be spoiled by their elevated contrast and colors. That could mean that your eyeballs will be upset when jumping to a larger IPS portable monitor since vibrancy won't pack the same sort of punch, and that could be enough to put you off the whole idea.

My TLDR is this - if you like the idea of playing games on a larger screen away from home and have a Steam Deck, I'd consider picking up a portable monitor. With summer just around the corner, it feels like a travel-friendly screen could make for a nice way to play multiplayer with friends outside, provided you aren't in Scotland like me, where that could mean six weeks of rain.

