Japan's "multi-language" Switch 2 costs 20,000 more yen, or $130 more dollars, than the Japanese-only version

News
By published

Foreigners living in Japan who want a Switch 2 in their own language will have to pay

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo soft-announced some slightly disappointing news particularly for foreigners living in Japan: they'll have to fork up an extra 20,000 yen, which is about $133 dollars in American money, if they want a Switch 2 console that communicates in their native tongue.

As spotted by Gabe Perez on Twitter, the official Japanese Nintendo website includes a breakdown of the two different Switch 2 consoles that'll be available in Japan when the console launches on June 5. One will be the Japanese language-only version with a ¥49,980 price tag, which is loosely equivalent to $337 with the US dollar being especially strong in Japan right now. The other console comes with "multilingual support" for 16 languages including Japanese, and that'll run you ¥69,980, roughly $473 at the time of writing.

For context, the current Switch is region-free everywhere and the Switch 2 will presumably be region-free everywhere except for Japan with the cheaper version.

While the reason for this discrepancy is unclear, it could be in response to Japan's relatively weak yen at the moment. This could be an attempt to deflect scalpers who might otherwise buy consoles on the cheap in Japan and then try to sell them at a profit elsewhere.

The good news is that this makes the Switch 2 a more affordable investment for Japanese-speaking buyers in Japan who don't need the extra language options. That said, it's hard not to think of the added financial burden for people still learning Japanese while living in Japan.

Here are all of the Switch 2 launch games we get to play in June.

See more Nintendo Switch News
CATEGORIES
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Elden Ring character on a horse

Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers
Elden Ring character on a horse

Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms
See more latest
Most Popular
Elden Ring character on a horse
Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Who is mysterious Doctor Who character Mrs Flood? Even showrunner Russell T Davies wasn't sure at first: "I was in two minds"
Survival Kids
The Switch 2 Direct broke just in time for me to nearly miss a revival of a 26-year-old Konami cult classic I obsessed over in Nintendo Power
Wolverines and Deadpools #1 cover by Taurin Clarke
Marvel cancels Deadpool to relaunch it as daddy-daughter team-up title Wolverines and Deadpools
Hollow Knight
As Hollow Knight Silksong makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reemergence for Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox reminds everyone the Metroidvania is still day one on Game Pass
Superman
Superman's David Corenswet wants DC to adapt the animated show storyline where the Man of Steel switches places with Batman: "That would be fun"
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Nintendo admits "there were times when we wished the Switch system's processor was faster" so that "developers could make any kind of game they wanted"
Doom Eternal
Switch 2 plays Switch 1 games through something "in between a software emulator and hardware compatibility," so don't expect the same backward compatibility we got on 3DS and Wii U
The Duskbloods screenshot Switch 2
FromSoftware is in its multiplayer arc: After Elden Ring Nightreign, The Duskbloods brings 8-player PvPvE chaos to Nintendo Switch 2