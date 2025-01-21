I'm thrilled to see this 32-inch Alienware 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor back down to its lowest price, but it's not for everyone

Competition in the 4K gaming monitor space is heating up, but the Alienware AW3225QF is sitting pretty at the top thanks to its 240Hz abilities. It just so happens to also be back down to its lowest ever price right now, and it's well worth your attention seeing as its a curved QD-OLED panel.

At Dell, you can grab the 32-inch Alienware AW3225QF for $899.99 thanks to a chonky $300 discount. This is actually only the second time this specific model has reached under $900, as it leaped back up in price just before Black Friday. Not too shabby considering we're just weeks into 2025 and it's still what I'd describe as one of the best 4K monitors for gaming.

Plus, this Alienware AW3225QF offer helps put other 4K price cuts into perspective. For instance, you can pick up the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 for $1,099.99 at Amazon right now, I would argue you're better off spending $200 less for Dell's take on QD-OLED tech. That's not to say the G8 is a bad monitor, very far from it, but specs are certainly on the Alienware model's side.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $300 - Now back down to its lowest price for the first time since before Black Friday, this is a standout gaming monitor discount in 2025 so far. You'll normally end up paying over a grand for this screen, and rival models with 4K 240Hz abilities are rarely cheaper. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a 4K gaming PC

✅ You need a faster refresh rate

✅ You want better than standard OLED Don't buy it if: ❌ You've got a lower spec rig

❌ You'd prefer a flat panel Price check: Best Buy: $1,199 | Amazon (out of stock)

Should you buy the Alienware AW3225QF?

(Image credit: Dell)

I have a thing for big 4K monitors, and the Alienware AW3225QF is out to impress with its 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel. Dell hasn't remotely held back on spec with this curved model, and it's the type of gaming monitor you'd want to have to hand if you're going to pre-order the RTX 5090 or buy an RTX 5080 when the new-gen GPUs arrive.

This is also a screen that'll satiate anyone craving an extra level of PC immersion. Dell's 1700R curved panel is going to fill your field of view with exceptional visuals that pop thanks to the QD-OLED side of things, while DisplayHDR 400 will trick your eyes into believing lighting effects. Even if you're looking for a PS5 monitor, this screen will fill that brief too thanks to its HDMI 2.1 compatibility and low latency abilities, although I'd only do that if you use Sony's console at a gaming desk since it's a curvy panel.

That said, its illustrious specs also serve as a reason not to pick this monitor up. That might sound a little odd, but hear me out, as I'm trying to stop some of you more budget inclined gamers out there needlessly splashing out. Yes, the QD-OLED screen is going to inject your favorite PC games with vivid colors and contrast regardless, but if you're rocking a cheaper build, chances are you're not going to be pushing 4K 240Hz.

With that in mind, anyone with a cheaper graphics card or a more budget gaming PC should have a peek at lower-spec models instead. Dell has also discounted one of our best gaming monitor picks, the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW, bringing it down to $649.99 from $899.99. It's packing the same QD-OLED heat as the 4K model, but dials things back to 1440p 165Hz - a more reasonable bar to try and hit using a midrange PC.

Ultimately, you'll want to think carefully about whether you need a 4K 240Hz monitor before splashing out on the Alienware AW3225QF. Now is certainly the time to strike if you are able to play the latest games with maxed out specs and zero settings compromise. However, I'd always match your screen desires to specs before going deal hunting, as that'll be the thing that'll save you more pennies.

