My favorite 42-inch PS5 monitor has dropped to its Black Friday price, and it's not even a Presidents Day deal

I'm always keeping tabs on monitors like the 42-inch Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 just in case they drop during Presidents Day and other holidays. However, I'm thrilled to report that my go-to OLED monitor for PS5 doesn't even need a discount right now, as it seems to have permanently dropped to its former Black Friday price.

Over at Amazon, the 42-inch Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 is available for $699.99 right now. The best gaming monitor contender largely sat above $800 last year with discounts applied, so I'm pretty hyped to see it sitting at its lowest-ever price without any reductions applied. Put it this way, there aren't many large OLED 4K panels out there for under $700, and this one boasts far more than just UHD abilities.

Before I even get into specific features and specs, I want to point out the rather large price gap between this 42-inch screen and OLED alternatives. While my overall favorite screen, the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B has amazing dual resolution abilities and can hit 4K 240Hz, you'll end up paying over $1,000 for the 32-inch display. I'm also pretty impressed with how cheap the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 is compared to gaming TVs right now since the cheapest OLED you'll find at this size is the LG OLED B4 for $896.99 with discounts applied.

Should you buy the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900?

Out of all the displays I've tested, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 feels like the best fit for setups that need a PS5 monitor and gaming PC screen. Its 42-inch panel is big enough to serve as small gaming TV alternative, but also just the right size to not completely dominate your gaming desk. Add the fact it's armed with 10W stereo speakers with DTS sound into the mix and you've got a screen that can cover all bases.

I'll admit that I'm a sucker for the extras, and the Evnia 42M2N8900 really wins me over by including a KVM switch, 100W Power Delivery via USB-C that effectively functions as a Steam Deck dock, and even a handy dandy remote. But, it also goes the extra mile by adding Amiglow lighting to the back that syncs up with your on-screen colors for extra immersion. That's something you either normally need to pay a premium for with TVs or add yourself using RGB strips and sensors on top, so it's phenomenal to see it just included here as standard.

Of course, the main reason to pick up the Evnia 42M2N8900 is its gorgeously vibrant OLED panel. I've spent a lot of time playing colorful capers like Spyro Reignited Trilogy on this display, and it was hard to go back to playing the PS5 on my LED living room TV. I'd argue that while now love to play competitive shooters on Steam using the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B and its dual resolution abilities, Philips has really nailed the console side of things by opting for a feature-packed 42-inch setup.

I don't have many gripes with the Evnia 42M2N8900, but if I'm going to nitpick, I'd say it's perhaps not the brightest OLED around. That's more a caveat of the panel tech rather than the monitor itself, but it could impact your experience if you like to play near a particularly bright window. Its 138Hz refresh rate is also a little unconventional seeing as 144Hz is normally the standard, but I didn't come across any quirks when fitting higher frame rates on PC.

I'm not sure if the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 will ever jump back up to over $1,000, and its new price could be a sign that the model won't be around much longer. This is something that happens with screens as successors roll into town, so if you want a 42-inch display for what is an exceptional price without relying on discounts, I'd jump on this display right now.

