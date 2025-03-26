One of the meanest mini LED 144Hz gaming TVs on the market just got the Big Spring Deals treatment

Right now is a prime time for gaming TV deals, and I just found the 144Hz Hisense U8N for under $680. The mini LED screen managed to drop from its $1,000 perch last month, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale has knocked the premium panel down even further to a price that pleases me greatly.

Thanks to a "Big Spring Deal", you're getting the 55-inch Hisense U8N for $679.99. At full price, it will set you back $1,099.99, and it was sitting at MSRP before February this year. Amazon's offer more or less builds upon an existing offer that is within touching distance of a Black Friday discount featured last year, and the extra discount does make make the best gaming TV contender even more temping than before.

The Spring Deals discount knocks the U8N down to the high end of mid-range TV pricing, and it's certainly one of the highest spec screens out there for under $700. While you can find the likes of the LG OLED B4 for $549.99 at Best Buy, you'll have to make do with the 48-inch version that tops out at 120Hz and isn't quite as bright as its mini LED rival.

The Hisense U7N really impressed me with its 144Hz abilities when I tested it last year, and since the U8N is effectively its higher spec sibling, this feels like a solid offer. The U8 series enhances things further with Full Array Local Dimming Pro, featuring over 2,000 dimming zones for enhanced brightness and better contrast, all while avoiding mini LED symptoms like halo effects and bloom.

The fact the U8N can hit up to 1,800 nits peak brightness means you also won't need to worry about performance in your bright living room. The U7N was able to pierce through even aggressively sunny conditions at 1,500 nits next to a south facing window, so it's safe to say this model is going to shrug off any conditions you throw at it.

Of course, the main reason I'd eye up the discounted U8N is its 144Hz abilities. Considering some mini LED gaming monitors like the BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX are hitting the same refresh rate at 4K, it's safe to say this TV will cater to high spec gaming PC needs. If you've been itching to add a rig to your living room setup and play shooters at high frame rates from your couch, this screen is going to provide the responsiveness you're after, and I've spent a chunk of time playing Overwatch 2 on screens that provide a similar kick.

What I will say is that next to the LG OLED G4, the Hisense U8N doesn't quite punch as hard in terms of depth and contrast. That's hardly surprising considering the former is a 2024 flagship, but the reasons for spending more on an OLED panel become clear once you look closer at Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Perhaps if I hadn't watched the Predator sequel Prey on both models, I wouldn't be craving the more expensive LG model over the Hisense alternative. But, that's my job as a reviewer, I guess, and it does mean my brain wants to justify grabbing the OLED G4 for $1,796.99 since its down from $2,599.99 right now. It's double the price, so your budget may rightly dictate that you go for the U8N. Just don't go looking at both side by side since that will afflict you with the same premium panel craving curse as me, and that's going to be expective.

