One of the meanest mini LED 144Hz gaming TVs on the market just got the Big Spring Deals treatment

Deals
By published

The 55-inch Hisense U8N is 38% off at Amazon.

Hisense U8N TV with gold and blue backdrop and liquid gold on screen on block unit.
(Image credit: Hisense)

Right now is a prime time for gaming TV deals, and I just found the 144Hz Hisense U8N for under $680. The mini LED screen managed to drop from its $1,000 perch last month, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale has knocked the premium panel down even further to a price that pleases me greatly.

Thanks to a "Big Spring Deal", you're getting the 55-inch Hisense U8N for $679.99. At full price, it will set you back $1,099.99, and it was sitting at MSRP before February this year. Amazon's offer more or less builds upon an existing offer that is within touching distance of a Black Friday discount featured last year, and the extra discount does make make the best gaming TV contender even more temping than before.

Hisense U8N 55-inch | $1,099.99$679.99 at AmazonSave $420 -

Hisense U8N 55-inch | $1,099.99 $679.99 at Amazon
Save $420 - Thanks to a 38% off Amazon Spring Deals discount, you're now getting this mini LED 144Hz screen for under $680. It's only $30 away from its lowest ever price, so it's well worth considering before it's replaced on virtual shelves by a 2025 mode.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a fast living room display
✅ You need extra brightness
✅ You play games at high frame rates

Don't buy it if:

❌ You have no need for 144Hz
❌ You're upgrading from an OLED

Price check: Best Buy $679.99 | Walmart $698

View Deal

The Spring Deals discount knocks the U8N down to the high end of mid-range TV pricing, and it's certainly one of the highest spec screens out there for under $700. While you can find the likes of the LG OLED B4 for $549.99 at Best Buy, you'll have to make do with the 48-inch version that tops out at 120Hz and isn't quite as bright as its mini LED rival.

Hisense U7N with Overwatch 2 gameplay on screen with Pharah in first-person view

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The Hisense U7N really impressed me with its 144Hz abilities when I tested it last year, and since the U8N is effectively its higher spec sibling, this feels like a solid offer. The U8 series enhances things further with Full Array Local Dimming Pro, featuring over 2,000 dimming zones for enhanced brightness and better contrast, all while avoiding mini LED symptoms like halo effects and bloom.

The fact the U8N can hit up to 1,800 nits peak brightness means you also won't need to worry about performance in your bright living room. The U7N was able to pierce through even aggressively sunny conditions at 1,500 nits next to a south facing window, so it's safe to say this model is going to shrug off any conditions you throw at it.

Of course, the main reason I'd eye up the discounted U8N is its 144Hz abilities. Considering some mini LED gaming monitors like the BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX are hitting the same refresh rate at 4K, it's safe to say this TV will cater to high spec gaming PC needs. If you've been itching to add a rig to your living room setup and play shooters at high frame rates from your couch, this screen is going to provide the responsiveness you're after, and I've spent a chunk of time playing Overwatch 2 on screens that provide a similar kick.

Hisense U7N with Pharah from Overwatch 2 on screen

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What I will say is that next to the LG OLED G4, the Hisense U8N doesn't quite punch as hard in terms of depth and contrast. That's hardly surprising considering the former is a 2024 flagship, but the reasons for spending more on an OLED panel become clear once you look closer at Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Perhaps if I hadn't watched the Predator sequel Prey on both models, I wouldn't be craving the more expensive LG model over the Hisense alternative. But, that's my job as a reviewer, I guess, and it does mean my brain wants to justify grabbing the OLED G4 for $1,796.99 since its down from $2,599.99 right now. It's double the price, so your budget may rightly dictate that you go for the U8N. Just don't go looking at both side by side since that will afflict you with the same premium panel craving curse as me, and that's going to be expective.

Still hunting for screens? Swing by the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X and best 120Hz 4K TV for more options. You'll also want to peek at the best 4K monitor for gaming if you need a desktop display.

TOPICS
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in TVs & Monitors
Hisense U8N TV with gold and blue backdrop and liquid gold on screen on block unit.
One of the meanest mini LED 144Hz gaming TVs on the market just got the Big Spring Deals treatment
KYY portable monitor next to Steam Deck and GamesRadar+ Best Deals badge with teal backdrop
The Amazon Spring Sale has a portable monitor for under $70, and it's begging to meet my Steam Deck
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
LG OLED G4 gaming TV sitting on black TV bench with sleeping Kirby plush on left and mini PC on right featuring clip from Prey with main character Naru on screen.
Yes, I know the LG OLED G5 just arrived, but it has sent the 144Hz G4 down to an irresistible record-low price
Latest in Deals
Hisense U8N TV with gold and blue backdrop and liquid gold on screen on block unit.
One of the meanest mini LED 144Hz gaming TVs on the market just got the Big Spring Deals treatment
HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop on a blue background with big savings badge
This HP Omen Max 16 pre-order deal makes it one of the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptops I've seen so far
KYY portable monitor next to Steam Deck and GamesRadar+ Best Deals badge with teal backdrop
The Amazon Spring Sale has a portable monitor for under $70, and it's begging to meet my Steam Deck
mClassic upscaler sitting on Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart on screen and Skyward Sword Joycon attached on woodgrain desk.
This Switch gadget could save the handheld from my junk drawer once its sequel arrives, and it's down to a decent price
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial
The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
Pokemon Destined Rivals booster box and Elite Trainer box against a blue and purple background
Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals before resellers snap up the latest TCG set
More about tvs monitors
KYY portable monitor next to Steam Deck and GamesRadar+ Best Deals badge with teal backdrop

The Amazon Spring Sale has a portable monitor for under $70, and it's begging to meet my Steam Deck
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.

Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Flexispot E7 Plus with plant, monitor, soundbar, and controller on top next to white wall lighting.

Gaming desks vs regular desks: which surface should you buy?
See more latest
Most Popular
HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop on a blue background with big savings badge
This HP Omen Max 16 pre-order deal makes it one of the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptops I've seen so far
KYY portable monitor next to Steam Deck and GamesRadar+ Best Deals badge with teal backdrop
The Amazon Spring Sale has a portable monitor for under $70, and it's begging to meet my Steam Deck
mClassic upscaler sitting on Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart on screen and Skyward Sword Joycon attached on woodgrain desk.
This Switch gadget could save the handheld from my junk drawer once its sequel arrives, and it's down to a decent price
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial
The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
CRKD Nitro Deck, Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE, Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, and Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming accessories on an orange background with badge reading &#039;best deal&#039;
I've scrolled Amazon's entire Big Spring Sale, these are the seven deals gamers need to know about today
Pokemon Destined Rivals booster box and Elite Trainer box against a blue and purple background
Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals before resellers snap up the latest TCG set
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Image of the Pokemon Go Plus + mobile accessory on a light green GamesRadar background.
Woot just dropped the price of the Pokemon Go Plus + and I've suddenly got the urge to make it my personality again
PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900