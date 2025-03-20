My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200

I'm pretty much the hardware nerd in my friend circles, so when a pal recently asked me about QHD 165Hz gaming monitors, I immediately jumped on the case. While it's tricky to find 1440p options at that refresh rate for a decent price, I've just come across a perfect Alienware display that checks all the boxes for under $200.

The 27-inch Alienware AW2724DM is down to $199 from $379.99 thanks to a clearance discount at Dell. While the brand is already unleashing a new wave of best gaming monitor options for 2025, this screen is well worth checking out while it's still in stock. I wasn't able to find the 165Hz fast IPS panel at any other retailers right now, and that could mean it's about to vanish from shelves for good.

This 165Hz gaming monitor is down to a new record low thanks to a clearance sale, and Dell seems to be the only one with stock left. That could be a sign that the discontinued display will soon vanish, so I'd consider picking it up while it's both available and under $200. Buy it if: ✅ You want a speedy QHD monitor

✅ You've got a mid-range gaming PC

✅ You need something smaller Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer at least 32 inches

❌ You're upgrading from an older OLED

❌ You have a high-spec rig

It's a bit of a novelty seeing an Alienware monitor for under $200 in general, and while it's not the only 1440p 165Hz display out there, it's packing great features. Dell's gaming brand is always going to set you back a little bit more, but I've spent enough time with similar models to know that they're well worth investing in if you dig the aesthetic and want something with excellent build quality.

Should you buy the Alienware AW2724DM?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell)

The Alienware AW2724DM is what I'd call a great mid-range PC monitor, as it's going to serve up balanced specs that will suit 1440p rigs. While you might be tempted to splash out on one of the fastest QHD screens on the market, like the 460Hz Sony Inzone M10S or the 360Hz Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, that could be seriously overkill if your graphics card can't match those refresh rates with appropriate performance.

I've tested a wide range of high refresh gaming monitors, and while you will feel a difference with screens over 165Hz, they'll still feel worlds faster than older sub 144hz models. You'll need to boost fps to the same level to really feel the benefits, but in shooters like Overwatch 2, you'll still gain extra responsiveness that will help improve handling and reactions.

What I will say is that going further up the scale means you'll get a much of OLED and mini LED models. These panel types are still considered premium, but the investment will grant you access to superior colors, contrast, and brightness that are going to make an impression. That's not to say the AW2724DM doesn't boast respectable visuals, but Dell's IPS display tech can't quite produce the same vivid results as something like its Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED sibling.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Speaking of which, the Alienware AW2724DM actually boasts many of the same features as the QD-OLED AW2725DF. You're getting the same otherworldly design complete with RGB Zeta head logo round back, a near identical bezel, and an integrated USB hub with easy to access connectors at the front. Many screens under $200 skip on including peripheral connectivity entirely, so the fact Dell's screen offers that is a huge win.

As an overall package, the Alienware AW2724DM has a lot to offer mid-range PC players for under $200. If, like my friend, you're rocking a cheap gaming PC with an RTX 3070 inside, Dell's display is going to feel like a nicer fit than more expensive models with faster refresh rates. You're still getting nice speeds and a 1ms GtG response time, so think of it as a more optimized option rather than needlessly splashing out on specs.

