My favorite affordable OLED monitor is back under $500, and it'll pair beautifully with the upcoming RTX 5070

The KTC G27P6 is what I'd call a gaming monitor hidden gem. Not only does it pack a gloriously vibrant LG 1440p 140Hz panel into an approachable package, but it goes out its way to provide features you won't even find in branded options. For that reason, I'm constantly watching for its price to hit a sweet spot, and now that it's back under $500, I'll be telling a bunch of PC playing friends to buy one ahead of the RTX 5070 launch.

Over at Amazon, you can currently grab the 27-inch KTC G27P6 for $499.99, and it's thanks to a sneaky on-page coupon. At full price, you're looking at $599.99, with previous discounts occasionally brining it down to around $550. I would have loved to see a new record low on this best gaming monitor contender, but if I'm being frank, you're not going to find an OLED screen of this calibre for much less any time soon.

The last time I spotted KTC's 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor for under $500 was actually last summer, as even Black Friday failed to bring things back to lowest price territory. If you picked this screen up during the November event, you would have paid $10 more, but that was still admittedly a good deal compared to extremely similar models like the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240, which just so happens to sitting at a staggering $999.99 (ouch).

KTC G27P6 27-inch | $599 $499.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $100 - Now back to its lowest price, the 27-inch KTC G27P6 is one of the best value monitors out there right now. It's packing the same excellent 240Hz OLED panel as many branded options, and its current price means its actually $10 cheaper than during last year's Black Friday event. Buy it if: ✅ You care about contrast and colors

✅ You usually run PC games at 1440p

✅ You've got a mid-range PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You want flawless HDR

❌ You need something bigger

❌ You'd prefer something brighter Price check: Newegg $649.99 | Aliexpress (out of stock)

Should you buy the KTC G27P6?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've been making a point of testing "no-name" gaming monitor brands lately, and it's really all thanks to the KTC G27P6. I was sceptical originally over whether a display that sounds like it belongs in a popular chicken shop chain could deliver exceptional visuals and speed in a vibrant package. However, any of my preconceptions before testing were completely unfounded, and I've now got the OLED panel shortlisted as my go-to recommendation for mid-range setups.

Naturally, the G27P6 isn't the only 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor on the market. Both the aforementioned Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 and the Dough Spectrum Black 27 serve as practically identical offerings by names you've probably heard of in your search for a new screen. The thing is, all three models use the same LG panel at their core and cost substantially more than KTC's 27-inch champion, so it does leave me questioning why you'd pay up to double for something with a familiar name attached.

That said, both the Xeneon 27QHD240 and Spectrum Black 27 have their strengths. Corsair's screen ultimately packs a harder HDR punch thanks to its more robust firmware, while Dough's glossy 27-inch display helps contrast and colors pop that bit more using Gorilla Glass. Would I fork out more for either of these perks? Probably not when it comes to paying full price, but I could be swayed during a sales event if all three end up scrapping in the discount ring.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

PC players will soon be able to buy the RTX 5070, and that's prompted me to start thinking about affordable setup upgrades. After all, even Nvidia's mid-range graphics card costs $549 these days, meaning you're unlikely to have pennies to splash out on additional upgrades like screens. But, if you do have some wiggle room, the KTC G27P6 is going to help you justify jumping on the next-gen Blackwell bandwagon since it'll marry up with higher frame rates at 1440p using its 240Hz abilities. Plus, the jump to OLED from something like VA or IPS could end up making your Steam library look much prettier than the actual GPU upgrade itself, especially if you're into colorful indies, ultra-detailed shooters like Cyberpunk 2077, and RPG romps like Baldur's Gate 3.

Before any of you console players tune out, just know that I've sank hours playing PS5 games and even using retro consoles with the KTC G27P6. That latter admission could get me kicked out the CRT owners club, but honestly? The vibrancy of OLED pleases my eyeballs almost as much as an old tube TV, especially when paired with a great upscaler.

The one feature that this screen has over its branded rivals that is extremely beneficial in this instance is built in speakers. Do they sound incredible? Hell no, but they are serviceable and will save you immediately reaching for a headset or something else to plug in if you want a nice streamlined console setup. Plus, it even has a USB-C hub with 100W Power Delivery abilities, meaning it's perfect for you Steam Deck OLED owners out there looking for a single cable solution.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In my eyes, the KTC G27P6 represents true value within the gaming monitor space when at its lowest price. For under $500, you're getting a pretty solid OLED screen that's only just starting to find itself outpaced by faster 1440p screens like the Sony Inzone M10S and Samsung Odyssey G6. If I was planning on picking up an RTX 5070 next month and in need a of a new screen, I'd be keeping the tab open for this 27-inch darling, as it's hard to tell when it'll end up revering to full price for a few months.

Looking for more great screens? Swing by the best 4K monitor for gaming and the best monitor for PS5. Alternatively, check out the best curved gaming monitor for something a more immersive.