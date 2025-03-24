I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900

It looks like the Sony Inzone M10S isn't waiting around for Amazon Spring Deals to kick off. Not only did the 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor just drop to its lowest price, but it's now a chunk under $900 and cheaper than many slower monitors out there designed for FPS games.

Right now, the Sony Inzone M10S is down to $879.99 from $1,099.99 at Amazon, marking a return to its lowest ever price. It's only managed to drop under $900 once before in the past, and the 20% off discount takes one of the best gaming monitors for shooters well under $1,000. It's a price range that's normally occupied by 1440p 360Hz displays like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, so I'm pretty hyped to see this 480Hz panel jump into that ring to throw punches.

Save $200 - This is only the second time since release that the Sony Inzone M10S has dipped under $900, so the 480Hz QHD monitor is well worth considering ahead of Amazon's upcoming Spring Deals event. The 20% discount also means you won't be paying over $1,000 for what is the fastest 1440p monitor on the market right now.

✅ You play shooters at max frame rates

✅ You aren't willing to step back to 1080p Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer faster refresh rates at 1080p

❌ You're not willing to spend more for better colors Price check: Best Buy $879.99 | B&H Photo $1,098

The Sony Inzone M10S is still expensive even with a discount, but I'd argue its got the premium chops to match its price tag. For starters, we're talking about a 1440p panel that pushes refresh rates to their absolute limits, hitting speeds that were previously only possible at 1080p. If you're the kind of player that can't stand dialling back resolution even in the name of extra responsiveness, being able to still play at QHD while still enjoying ultra swift visuals is going to be a huge boon.

Yes, the Inzone M10S is no slouch, but it also ranks among some of the best looking screens thanks to its OLED panel. Traditionally, you'd have to make do with a fast IPS or TN display to reach anything near this sort of refresh rate. But, the qualities of the tech mean you can blast vibrant colors and contrast into your eyeballs all while still benefiting from 480Hz and a 0.03ms GtG refresh rate.

I spent a good chunk of time playing competitive shooters on the Inzone M10S this year, and it's still living in my head rent free. Being able to boost fps to its absolute max in Overwatch 2 at 1440p and still have a refresh rate to match makes for a phenomenal experience, one that helped me boost my rank as Pharah even before she gained her newfound moving Barrage perk.

I am admittedly used to playing shooters at 480Hz since I'm constantly testing screens like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B and Dough Spectrum Black 32. The difference here is that with the Inzone M10S, I didn't have to make do with 1440p, and the enhanced sharpness was absolutely noticeable when not flailing around the sky. For the record, I do think 1080p visuals still have their place in 2025, but getting to enjoy extra QHD sharpness despite hitting 480Hz does make the display feel more high end most others I've tested in recent years.

Of course, not everyone is going to benefit from buying a 480Hz display like the Inzone M10S. While it's a successor to the Inzone M9, the Sony screen isn't really what I'd call a PS5 monitor. In my eyes, its elevated specs make it firmly a PC panel, and one that really needs a rig armed with one of the best graphics card options out there. For context, while you can reach as high as 500fps on most modern GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 even at 4K, older and cheaper models may struggle to hit 480Hz at 1440p.

Simply put, the Sony Inzone M10S is well worth considering if you're serious about competitive shooters and have a build that can make use of 1440p 480Hz. I mean, that makes sense when you consider the fact it was designed in collaboration with FNATC, but it is worth circling around some of the specs that may or may not be of use to you. If you'd rather invest a 27-inch screen that boasts sharpness over speed, you'll perhaps want to check out the new Alienware AW2725Q, as that panel packs a QD-OLED panel that packs more pixels into its screen size than other Quantum Dot displays before it.

