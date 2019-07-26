How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online and claim your extra reward

The latest update may have brought us a set of new missions to play through, but the question everyone wants answering now is how to host casino missions in GTA Online. There's a good reason for this too – for players who host all six of the missions featured in the GTA Online casino update, there's a special bonus reward on top of the standard prize for finishing the half-dozen story outings. If you want to be the key GTA Online player and take charge as you work your way through the new content, then read on and we'll show you how to host casino missions in GTA Online.

How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to immediately host casino missions in GTA Online, and despite various players reporting that entering through an Invite Only session or holding down certain buttons while initiating a mission worked for them, this can only be down to coincidence as many more players have found the same methods did not help them. Aptly for the casino update you're going to need a bit of luck to find success here, as this is how to host casino missions in GTA Online:

Approach the mission marker in the casino

Press right on the d-pad (console) or E on PC to play the mission

Wait for the lobby to load and see if you are marked as the Host

If not, press the Quit prompt and confirm to return to the casino

Repeat these steps until you are assigned as the Host

As Host, you can then choose your settings and Confirm

Matchmaking will then start, and you can send invites to speed it up

This is all trial and error, so there's no guarantee of how long it will take before you can host casino missions in GTA Online, but at least the process is fairly quick and easily repeatable until you successfully become the Host.

What is the reward for hosting Casino Missions in GTA Online

Completing all six of the casino missions will unlock exclusive liveries for some of the new casino cars. Beating them all for the first time unlocks an exclusive racing livery for the Annis S80RR, but if you successfully host them all then you'll also earn an exclusive tiger-print livery for the Enus Paragon R, as pictured above. It's pretty impressive, so if you want your latest vehicle acquisition to stand out from the crowd then make sure you follow this guide for how to host casino missions in GTA Online.

