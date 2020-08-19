GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits: How to claim a free GTA$1m each month plus a Nightclub property

Rockstar continues to offer up some amazing GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits for players who are signed up via Amazon, which not only gives them access to various properties, vehicles, items, and more at a significantly discounted price, but also includes some of them completely for free! This is made possible as GTA Online is part of the Prime Gaming benefits program (previously called Twitch Prime), which means players who link their accounts can access exclusive in-game loot and receive other bonuses too. We all like to receive free stuff, naturally, but there are a few steps you need to take to get your bonus content and the process isn't crystal clear, so follow our guide and we'll explain how to claim your GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits.

How to set up GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To take advantage of the GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits, you'll first need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber then sign up for a Prime Gaming account. Once done, you'll need to connect your Rockstar Social Club account to your Prime Gaming account so you can receive your rewards. And finally, you'll need to hit the "Claim now" button on the Prime Gaming site to send your rewards over to the game. You can claim your rewards by following the link below.

Activate GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards and claim your benefits

What are the current GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you've linked up your Social Club and Prime Gaming accounts, you'll receive an extra 10% off on discounts within the game, plus up to 15% extra value when purchasing GTA Online Shark Cards. Currently, the main GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits are GTA$200,000 every week you play, plus a bonus GTA$200,000 for playing four consecutive weeks in a row, netting regular players GTA$1,000,000 each month. You also get free access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub property, which can be used to build up your nightclub empire.

What previous GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits were available

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits program (previously Twitch Prime) has been running since July 2019, and there's been a variety of rewards available to players during that time. A lot of these offers are time limited and have since expired, so for the curious here's a list of everything that's been included so far:

Bonus GTA$1,250,000 (expired July 2019)

Free Casino Master Penthouse (expired October 2019)

Free Lago Zancudo Bunker (expired December 2019)

Free Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 (expired December 2019)

Bonus GTA$1,000,000 (expired July 2020)

Free Pixel Pete's Arcade property (expired July 2020)

To keep on top of what GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits are currently available, along with announcements of upcoming rewards joining the program, make sure you follow the Rockstar Newswire for the latest information.

