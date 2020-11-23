Get The Last of Us 2 for its best price yet with a $30 saving

If you've been holding off on picking up a copy of The Last of Us 2, you're in luck. Right now you can save a sizeable $30 off the price tag at Walmart, Amazon, or Best Buy and pick up Naughty Dog's latest adventure for the best price yet at just $29.99.

Although we're already seeing some fantastic Black Friday deals and Black Friday gaming deals (with plenty of the most-wanted games getting hit with some hearty price reductions), this is the cheapest we've seen The Last of Us 2 go for since it first released back in June, so be sure to snap up a copy while you can and save yourself some big bucks.

Naughty Dog's highly anticipated sequel released this year to take players on a sprawling, emotional journey with the original game's Ellie. Set against a backdrop of highly detailed environments and brought to life with cutting-edge facial animation, The Last of Us 2 is one of the recent standout exclusives for PlayStation.

If you've just gotten yourself a PS5 and made the move over to the next-gen console, The Last of Us 2 is playable thanks to backwards compatibility, and it also has haptic feedback support so you can make the most of the PS5 controller as you jump into the adventure.

When you consider just how recent the game's release was, this price tag really is a great deal. Such a price slash doesn't come around very often, so if this has been on your wishlist and you've been holding out, this is your time to shine. There are also some other fantastic offers on great games like Madden NFL right now.

