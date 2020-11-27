Get Cyberpunk 2077 for just $49 in this breathtaking Black Friday deal

Normally, the Black Friday gaming deals are reserved exclusively for games that are, you know, already out, but 2020 is apparently making an exception for Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated upcoming RPG from CD Projekt Red, the makers of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Right now, if you're an Amazon customer based out in the US, you can pre-order the standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $49.94, down over $10 from its usual pre-order price of $59.99.

That's a saving of 17%, and includes the ability to play on Xbox Series X and PS5 when you make the jump to next-gen; the fact that this game is discounted at all, just a few weeks before its release date, is something of a minor miracle.

And don't worry - there's an equivalent deal for PC players too, thanks to the good folks over at CDKeys. Check it out below.

Because the free upgrade to the next-gen version is coming for free next year, this is much too good an offer to pass up.

PC players can get in on the deal via CDKeys too, so long as you're happy owning just the digital version of the RPG.

With that in mind, you ought to make good on this sale while it's still live, as Amazon has seemingly hidden it until you actually get to the checkout page of the pre-order, suggesting it may be a rare option that won't stay around for much longer.

