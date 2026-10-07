Capcom enlists Ron Perlman for Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen promo, hopefully pays him more than the sandwich and $40 he got for Fallout

Fallout and Hellboy star Ron Perlman is teaming up with Capcom again to introduce you to Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.
Despite being best known for his myriad film and TV roles, Perlman is a pretty prolific voice actor, especially in games. His most famous contribution is to the Fallout series, where he serves as the narrator in multiple games, as well as the TV anchor that announces the bombs dropping in Fallout 4. Notably, he had no clue the series would be a success, saying that he was caught off guard when he heard there was a sequel coming, as he recalls working on the first entry as "I did a couple of lines, and, you know, got my $40 and my sandwich and went home."
And while never appearing in a Capcom game, Perlman did appear in 2020's Monster Hunter film, wearing an extremely anime-looking wig that did not suit his demeanor in the slightest. Capcom is clearly happy with that collab, as it has announced it'll be teaming up with Perlman to introduce players to Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.
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Perlman will be narrating a "new video sharing a brief glimpse at what awaits in Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen," with Perlman lending "his voice to guide us through Norgan and beyond," with the video set to debut later today (October 7, 2026 at 3pm PT | 6pm ET | 11pm BST) ahead of its launch on October 9, 2026.
While this may seem like a somewhat random collab, it actually mirrors a video Capcom released at the launch of the base game, with John Wick and Kung Fu Panda star Ian McShane serving as narrator. And unless I missed something, McShane does not feature as a voice actor in the game, and I don't believe Perlman is pegged to be part of the Dark Arisen cast either. But let's hope he got more than $40 and a sandwich to do this video at least.
Dragon's Dogma 2 update finally gives the RPG the performance boost it desperately needed, and it's so good that it's even lowered the PC system requirements