Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen impresses more than the original RPG's DLC, with a Metacritic score placing it ahead of its predecessor

Dragon's Dogma 2 is back in the limelight now after its 2024 launch thanks to its Dark Arisen DLC, which lands tomorrow – and is apparently superior to its 2013 predecessor.
A whopping 13 years ago now, the original Dragon's Dogma RPG from Capcom got its own Dark Arisen expansion, and admittedly, I loved it. Everything from the Bitterblack Isle to the formidable foes the DLC boasted had me in a chokehold – and this week, the new Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen content threatens to do the same.
And, what's more, it appears to be impressing critics more than its decade-old predecessor did.
Over on Metacritic, the Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen expansion boasts a solid score of 84. That's pretty dang good, and the small snippets provided from reviews solidify as much.
One outlines how the DLC has "made Dragon's Dogma 2 a must-play RPG," for example, while others say it accomplishes what the original game's own follow-up content did and then some – so, yeah.
It seems as though it's shaping up to be quite a time.
As for the original Dragon's Dogma and its own Dark Arisen DLC… well, it's got a score of 81 on the platform. That's not bad at all, but it's notably a few points under its successor, which is exciting.
The new take on Dark Arisen's chaos is mere hours away at this point, so I do also wonder what fans will think of it. For reference, the OG expansion's got a "user score" of 7.9 – will tomorrow's prove even higher?
I certainly hope so. We're talking everything from enhanced gameplay to new adventures in snowy, unforgiving Norgan and even an improved character creator, as though I didn't spend enough time in it a couple years back.
All that's left to do now is wait, I suppose. If you've not preordered it yet yourself, Dark Arisen is live on Steam and other platforms for $30 – a small price to pay, should critics' thoughts on the DLC so far ring true.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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