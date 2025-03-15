As Jurassic Park Survival, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and the Star Wars KOTOR remake remain MIA, Saber CEO promises "everything that we have talked about is still in development"

"Saber Interactive is one of the largest independent developers in the world. We are working on numerous games across many different genres"

Jurassic Park Survival
It's been some time since we've heard from Saber Interactive on a number of its high-profile projects in development, but the company's CEO has assured they're all still being worked on.

A year ago to the day, Saber Interactive split from its former parent company Embracer Group in a deal valued at nearly $250 million. Without the financial backing of the Swedish media giant and in the absence of updates on many of its most anticipated titles, it's natural to wonder if they're still in development at all. And according to Saber CEO Tim Willits, everything we've seen from them is still happening.

"Saber Interactive is one of the largest independent developers in the world," said Willits in a tweet. "We are working on numerous games across many different genres. Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to share."

Among Saber's most anticipated projects are the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, Jurassic Park Survival, Turok: Origins, and the Avatar: The Last Airbender game adaptation. Going by that order, the last we heard about the KOTOR remake was the quiet confirmation of its existence in a September investor's release.

We haven't heard anything at all about John Carpenter's Toxic Commando since it was announced back in June 2023, and the same can be said for Jurassic Park Survival, which was announced at The Game Awards in December 2023. Meanwhile, Turok: Origins was only just announced at the 2024 Game Awards in December, but we haven't heard anything from Saber on that game either. It's a similar situation with Avatar, which was announced in October and has since gone quiet.

None of the above projects have a release date, but Toxic Commando has a 2025 release window. There's a good chance we'll hear more on at least one of the above projects with a slew of big video game events and awards shows still to come this year.

We're only 3 months into 2025, but this year has already been stellar for RPG sickos like me – and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

