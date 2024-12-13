Turok: Origins devs are treating the series "respectfully" even as they take the FPS third-person with Space Marine 2-style co-op

Turok: Origins debuted last night at The Game Awards 2024, marking a long-awaited comeback for the FPS series - but this time, it's not an FPS at all. Despite that, the devs at Saber Interactive say they're treating the franchise "respectfully" and evoking the quality of this year's excellent Space Marine 2 in indicating what you can expect from the new Turok.

"If there's one thing we know how to do at Saber, it's how to treat games based on well-known IPs respectfully, and Turok: Origins is no exception," game director Jesus Iglesias tells GamesRadar+. He also says that "Space Marine 2 players have experienced the quality and production values ​​that are standard at Saber, and they can be found in Turok: Origins as well. We hope that a compelling narrative and great single player and co-op gameplay will also appeal to players who enjoyed Space Marine 2."

Turok started life as a comic book character, but it's safe to say the name's most closely associated with the trilogy of Nintendo 64 FPS games in which the hero starred. The series went underground after the launch of Turok: Evolution in 2002, and more or less died after the mediocre reception to the 2008 Xbox 360 and PS3 title Turok. Nightdive Studios' excellent modern remasters of the original trilogy have certainly helped keep them at the forefront of FPS fans' collective mind.

Turok: Origins certainly looks like something of a departure from the originals, but perhaps not as far afield from the originals as the debut trailer might've implied. Space Marine 2 did a great job of integrating co-op into a campaign that's perfectly enjoyable solo, and it certainly sounds like Saber understands its own strengths leading into the Turok revival.

