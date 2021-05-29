Champions League final live stream: watch Manchester City vs Chelsea for FREE in the US

With kick-off fast approaching, we can quickly show you all the details for a Champions League final live stream to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea for FREE in the USA. It's the ultimate competition in club soccer and you won't want to miss this one folks.

The game might be taking place in Porto, Portugal, but we've got the viewing options lined up for US viewers to watch all the action this afternoon. It's an all-English affair today with Manchester City and Chelsea looking to become Europe's top dog. It's going to be a titanic game, so we all need to know the best and easiest options to watch the Champions League final live stream. The absolute best news is that due to some easy free trial options, you can watch the Champions League final for free. There are free options at both Paramount Plus and Fubo TV. We have more details further down the page, or there are direct links below if you're ready to dive in.

Manchester City will be looking to complete a treble of trophy wins this season with the Champions League, after bagging the Carabao Cup and the Premier League title already. However, even if this was the only trophy on the table, Man City would be just as keen and desperate to get a win over the line as it's the one trophy that has eluded them over the years. And it must be said that they probably go into the game as the slight favorites, even though Chelsea have had their number in recent encounters.

Chelsea have tasted Champions League success before and in the last decade or so, so know how sweet it is to be crowned the best in Europe. And nobody would have guessed that Chelsea would make it this far given the start to the season they had - but here we are with FA Cup runners-up medals, and fourth position in the league already sorted, standing on the edge of a great season's work.

Whoever you want to win - or not win - a Champions League final live stream is the only way to watch the final and the below option with Paramount Plus is a brilliant way to catch the game.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea online: get a Champions League final live stream

Champions League Final Live Stream

Without a doubt, the best place to watch the Champions League final in the US is through Paramount Plus streaming service, from the TV behemoth that is CBS. There are two prices for Paramount Plus, depending on whether you can tolerate advertisements or not: it'll cost you $9.99 a month with ads, but just $5.99 a month without ads. However, what's most tempting - quite safely in fact - is the current 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial that you can snag. This means you can stream the Champions League final for FREE. An absolute bargain - obviously. Remember, the match kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT today, May 29. How to watch the Champions League final without cable

Elsewhere, another option for those who want to cut cords might well be FuboTV. And the great news here is that this provider, too, is offering a FREE 7-day trial. Fubo is more like a comprehensive cable provider that could substitute for what you currently use. It offers loads of channels including CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN but totals at more than 100 channels. It's priced at $64.99 per month and is very easy to sign up for.

And remember, it's always worth a look to upgrade your TV or screen options now the summer of soccer is here. Check out our guides to the best gaming TV, best OLED TV, best QLED TV, and best 4K projector money can buy to peruse your options for an upgrade.

If you can wait a bit longer for a new TV, then be sure to come back later in June for our coverage of the best Prime Day TV deals.