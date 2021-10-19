Fortnite record and turntable locations for the Ariana Grande quest

You'll need to find a Fortnite record and turntable for the first Ariana Grande quest on her punchcard. To do that you'll need to first visit her, grab the quest by speaking to her and then find one of the three Fortnite record and turntable locations. So you if you're planning to tick this Fortnite challenge off, here's what you need to know if you want to get started.

Where to collect a record and place it in a turntable in Fortnite

First up, to start the quest, head to Ariana Grande who can be found patrolling around Believer Beach at 1 on the map above. She's usually on the boardwalk although you might have to look around if she's wandered off. Speak to her and she'll give you the quest to collect a record and place it in a turntable. Not 'on' the turntable for some reason, although that's how they work... Anyway, to find a record and a record player you'll be looking for one of these:

There are actually three on the map, although there's one right at the end of the pier at Believer Beach if you want to finish this whole thing super quick. It's on the second floor of the Cap'n Carp building to the left of the pier sign, looking away from the sea. If you can reach that, then interact with the box to pick up the record and then again with the decks to place it. Look for the glowing prompts if you're not sure.

If you die, or can't reach the Believer Beach turntable for whatever reason, then there are two other options at Apres Ski and the south east corner of Retail Row (under the water tower), at 2 and 3 respectively on the map. Once you've picked up the quest from Ariana you can complete it at any of the three locations depending on which one you can reach the easiest.