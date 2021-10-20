Where to reveal the Fortnite command signal

The Fortnite quest to reveal the command signal will see you emoting, jumping and swinging a pickaxe for Ariana Grande to fight back against the Cube Queen. Perform the actions you're asked to at a specific location and you'll reveal the Queen's command signal, completing this stage of the quest in Fortnite . We've got everthing you need here to find out where to go, and what to do, to reveal the command signal in Fornite and complete this challange.

Where to reveal the command signal in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic)

There are five different locations where you can reveal the command signal in Fortnite scattered around the island. We've marked them on the map above, so head to whichever one the storm favors when you drop. The specific details on where to head to at each local are detailed below:

Believer Beach - Left of the pier sign as you face the beach, on the grass patch infront of Tacos. Weeping Woods - by the water in the open area infront of the two main lodges. Corny Crops - Between the main barn and the hole in the ground. Misty Medows - Take the stairs from the bridge towards the lake and you'll see the sticks on the edge. Retail Row - By the basketball court and swings on the southern edge of town.

In each location you're looking for three blue topped sticks placed in a triangle around a floating purple tablet, like this:

(Image credit: Epic)

As you approach each, stick a hologram will appear, performing one of three actions: jumping, emoting and swinging a pickaxe. If you repeat the requested action at each stick it will flash and the hologram dissapear. If, for any reason, you can't quite tell what the action is, just work through them all - the prompt will tell you when you're right with a hard to miss burst of light so there's little chance you won't know when you're right.

When all three are done you'll reveal the command signal and the transparant purple tablet shape will solidify to revael the Queen's message. That will tick off this stage of Ariana Grande's quest and you can move on to the next one.