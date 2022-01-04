Where is the Fortnite lodge last present and how do you unlock it

The location of the Fortnite lodge last present is an issue that's been causing frustration for players over the last week or so, with many asking where is the last present in Fortnite. If you're unfamiliar, this relates to the lodge added to the game as part of the Fortnite Winterfest for 2021, which you can visit each day to unwrap one of the 12 gifts provided by Sgt. Winter.

As the event is drawing to a close soon, most players will already have opened these 12 presents, as well as claiming two additional rewards for completing various festive quests in Fortnite, but thanks to an outstanding Winterfest notification in the menu they are now searching for the 15th present in Fortnite. If you've been looking for that final elusive gift too, then here's what we know about the last present in Fortnite.

Why are players looking for the Fortnite lodge last present

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Each day over the course of the Winterfest event, players received a notification that a new gift was ready to open in the lodge, which was intended to guide everyone through the 12 packages (plus two additional rewards) available. However, after unwrapping all of the available gifts, players noticed that they still had one notification showing that a Fortnite lodge last present was left over. With no parcels remaining in the lodge to interact with, everyone is now asking where to find the 15th present in Fortnite.

What have Epic said about the 15th present in Fortnite

Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁December 29, 2021 See more

Back on December 29, 2021, Epic acknowledged the missing Fortnite lodge last present issue via the @FortniteStatus Twitter account. There, they told players that if they still have a present notification outstanding, they should "sit tight, we're working on that." Now, this could just mean they're working on a fix to remove the extra present notification, but it's much more likely that they'll release a final additional gift to players and keep everyone happy.

What will the last present in Fortnite lodge be

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At this point, we can't say what the Fortnite lodge last present will be, or even confirm for definite that an additional reward will be provided. However, as the Winterfest event is due to come to an end on January 6, we should have an answer to this question soon, so watch out for updates later this week.

