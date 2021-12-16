Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests, rewards, and a return of the Lodge

The Fortnite Winterfest event is back for 2021, signalling that once again it's the most wonderful time of the year to take part in the battle royale, and it's running from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. Many things have changed with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but the Winterfest looks like it's following a similar pattern to previous years, and marks a welcome return for the Lodge that was last seen during the 2019 event. You can expect this festive time in Fortnite to be marked with gifts and perhaps a seasonal surprise or two, so read on for everything we know so far about Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

The Fortnite Winterfest Lodge is back

The Fortnite Winterfest Lodge is a hub within the main menu, where players can go to open daily presents gifted by various Fortnite characters to unlock new reward items. It did not feature in the 2020 event, which left many festive players feeling disappointed, but thankfully the Lodge has made a return for 2021. Make sure you log on every day and visit this grotto so you can collect all of your presents during the course of the event, though don't worry if you overlook a few days as you can catch up on your stack of missed presents all the way up to January 6, 2022.

As well as opening a present each day on either side of the Lodge, there are several other elements you can interact with. The Quadcrasher reindeer head over the fireplace triggers a small remote control car, and if you head to the stacks of presents there's a nutcracker behind to the left, while the bauble on the right gives you access to the bauble, llama cowbell, and safe that has different contents each time you unlock it. Interact with Sgt. Winter in the chair, then select the fireplace to access the Yule Log, which supercharges your XP as well as providing random XP bonuses as you watch it burn – it won't exactly let you level up fast in Fortnite but it's a nice little bonus if you have nothing else to do.

Fortnite Winterfest Quests 2021

Unsurprisingly there are Fortnite Winterfest quests attached to the event, with one going live at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT every day until all 14 have been revealed. However, thanks to the ever ready dataminers we already have the complete list of quests, which is as follows:

Warm yourself at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge (1)

Deal damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher (50)

Collect toy biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound (3)

Travel while having icy feet (200)

Fly with a chicken (200)

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter's Workshop (2)

Ram a snowman with a vehicle (1)

Use a Holiday Presents! Item (1)

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)

Eat food in a single match (5)

Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent (10)

Light a campfire while having icy feet (1)

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher (1,000)

Destroy Holiday decorations (10)

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade (1)

To get started, you can warm yourself at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge by accessing the Lodge from the main menu, interacting with Sgt. Winter who is sat in the chair, then the select the fireplace.

Fortnite Winterfest Rewards 2021

Several Fortnite Winterfest rewards have already been discovered by dataminers, including the Polar Peely skin (a frozen banana) and the blue Blizzabelle (Christmas Isabelle) skin which is exclusively available via the Epic Games Store on PC. A complete list of rewards found for the event is as follows:

Auroral Arc Contrail

Bombastic Winterfest Spray

Choice Knit Emote

Ffrosty Back Bling

Golden Look Board Glider

Holly Hatchets Harvesting Tool

It's Perfect! Emoticon

Krisabelle Skin

Loot In The Mountains Music

Sentinel Glider (Fortnite x The Matrix)

Snowplower Harvesting Tool

Twinkly Wrap

Wooly Wrap

You Better Watch Out! Loading Screen

