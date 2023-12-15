Fortnite Ship It Express: Locations and LTM explained

Fortnite Ship It Express locations have popped up around the island just in time for the Holiday season, to distribute gifts to everyone who's on Santa's Nice List this year. Being able to find them is important, as the locations feature in several quests linked to the Fortnite Winterfest event, and there's also a separate Ship It Express LTM you need to play to tick off one of the Festive assignments. For details on how to access that limited time mode, and where to find the Ship It Express locations in Fortnite, read on.

Ship It Express locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently three Ship It Express locations in Fortnite, which I've marked on the map above. They can be found at:

Ritzy Riviera Ship It Station (east of Pleasant Piazza) Hazy Hillside

At Ritzy Riviera and Hazy Hillside these are small shops found within the named location, while Ship It Station to the east of Pleasant Piazza is a separate landmark comprising of a larger warehouse. There you'll also find Holiday Boxy, one of the Fortnite characters, who sells the Snowball Launcher which is a useful weapon to have for ticking off other challenges. Initially you just need to visit one of these Ship It Express locations to beat a Snapshot quest, but this is followed up by investigating three stolen present stashes that can also be found at these locations among other places around the island.

What is the Fortnite Ship It Express LTM?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Ship It Express LTM can be accessed from the main lobby screen, either by scrolling along the top row of modes or the By Epic row underneath. This is a rather chaotic Zero Build limited time mode for squads of up to four players, where the emphasis is heavily placed on thrown items such as Clingers, Firefly Jars, and Stink Bombs among many others. The usual battle royale rules apply, so if you're eliminated then your squad has the opportunity to reboot you, and the last team standing wins. Deal 300 damage to enemy players with thrown items in the Ship It Express LTM, and you'll have cleared another quest from your list.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.