Where to find the Fortnite Cozy Lodge

The Fortnite Cozy Lodge makes an appearance around this time each year, providing a nice warm lounge to retreat to out of the cold while also storing your festive gifts ready for unwrapping. This hub is an integral part of the Fortnite Winterfest event, as you not only collect your rewards from here but it's also a location you need to visit for several of the quests attached to these holiday celebrations in Fortnite. If you're looking for it on a map then you'll be out of luck, as this location doesn't actually exist on the island itself, so let us explain how to visit the Fortnite Cozy Lodge and what you can expect to find there.

Where is the Fortnite Cozy Lodge

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rather than being a physical location to visit on the battle royale island, the Fortnite Cozy Lodge is actually a hub within the main lobby screen marked with a snowflake, where players can go to open daily presents gifted by various Fortnite characters to unlock new reward items. Make sure you log on every day and visit this grotto so you can collect all of your presents during the course of the Winterfest event, though don't worry if you overlook a few days as you can catch up on your stack of missed presents all the way up to January 3, 2023.

As well as opening a present each day from either side of the Fortnite Cozy Lodge, there are several other elements you can interact with. The game controller on the sofa triggers one of the small remote control Fortnite Dirt Bikes, the llama lights above the fireplace can briefly be turned off, and if you head to the stacks of presents there's a fridge behind to the left, while the bells on the right give you a rendition of Jingle Bells. Interact with the fireplace to access the Yule Log, which supercharges your XP as well as providing random XP bonuses as you watch it burn – it won't exactly let you level up fast in Fortnite but it's a nice little bonus if you have nothing else to do.